Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Heartfelt Message to Tua Tagovailoa After Concussion

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen led his team to a big win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, but his thoughts after the game were with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins quarterback was knocked out of the game with a concussion, leading to fears about his future in the NFL. Tagovailoa was hurt on a run in the third quarter when he scrambled for a first down and dove forward, colliding with Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Tagovailoa went down to the turf with an apparent head injury and was taken to the locker room, with the team announcing soon afterward that he had suffered a concussion.

After the game, Allen shared a heartfelt message with Tagovailoa.

"He's one of the best humans on the planet." Josh Allen has a lot of love for @Tua.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/fjq9vAbaDL — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 13, 2024

Concern for Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

Tagovailoa has a long history of concussions, now suffering three over the last three NFL seasons. Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells noted that Tagovailoa was forced to miss significant time with concussions in the 2022 season, including a playoff game against the Bills.

“Tagovailoa suffered two diagnosed concussions throughout the 2022 season that kept him out of action for four games,” Wells wrote. “One of his concussions occurred in a Week 16 loss against the Green Bay Packers, but he played the entire game and it wasn’t revealed until the next day he was in concussion protocol.”

It was not immediately clear how much time Tagovailoa could miss with the latest injury. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the quarterback would undergo further evaluation and medical care on Friday.

“The furthest thing from my mind is, ‘What is the timeline?’ We just need to evaluate and just worry about my teammate, like the rest of the guys are,” McDaniel said, via ESPN. “We’ll get more information tomorrow and take it day by day from here.”

Tagovailoa was relieved by veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson, who joined Allen in sharing love for Tagovailoa after the game.

“I have a lot of love for Tua, built a great relationship with him,” Thompson said, via ESPN. “You care about the person more than the player and everybody in the organization would say the same thing. Just really praying for Tua and hopefully everything will come out all right.”

Prayers Pour in for Tua Tagovailoa

Many others joined Allen in sending prayers to Tagovailoa. Hamlin also took to social media to wish him a quick recovery.

“My love and prayers with Tua fasho.. Sending you strength and healing for a speedy recovery,” Hamlin wrote in a post on X. “much love broski.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also shared a message to Tagovailoa, taking to X to post a series of praying emoji.