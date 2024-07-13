Bills’ Josh Allen Snubbed by Rival Star’s Quarterback Ranking

Tyreek Hill isn’t too high on Josh Allen.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver recently shared his list of the league’s top five quarterbacks, and the Buffalo Bills star was nowhere to be found. Hill listed two of the most recent MVP winners, Lamar Jackson and former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, along with current teammate Tua Tagovailoa.

But his list diverted from many conventional rankings from there, adding Dak Prescott and Baker Mayfield to round out the top five. Allen, considered by many to be among the league’s top three signal-callers, was not included.

Hill’s ranking drew some attention and pushback from Bills fans, some of whom called out Hill for his omission.

Bills Fans React to Rankings

Hill’s assessment drew some strong reactions from Bills fans, including some who believe that Hill may have some sour grapes from recent losses to Allen and the Bills.

“Josh has hurt this man on so many levels,” one fan posted on X in response to a post about Hill’s rankings.

Though Hill had some great success against the Bills while he was on the Chiefs, the tables have turned since he was traded to the Dolphins. The Bills knocked the Dolphins out of the playoffs in 2022, then snatched the AFC East title from them in last year’s season finale.

Kyle Silagyi of SI.com’s Bills Central questioned how Mayfield would have made it to the list given his shaky track record. Mayfield was taken ahead of Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft, struggling to find his place with the Cleveland Browns before bouncing around the league and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs last season.

More Surprising Takes on Josh Allen

Hill was not the first AFC star player to turn heads this offseason with his assessment of Allen. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud also initially snubbed Allen from his own list, shared last month.

Stroud drew some pushback when his list was first revealed in an Instagram teaser for his June 2 appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, but the Pro Bowler quickly amended his rankings. Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports noted that Stroud took to social media to include both Allen and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“In his updated list (which he posted on his Instagram account), Stroud kept the top-three quarterbacks the same, but gave the No. 4 spot to Josh Allen and moved Prescott to the fifth and final spot while omitting Hurts,” DeArdo noted. “Stroud added that he feels Joe Burrow is also among the NFL’s top 5 quarterbacks. Burrow, though, missed nearly half of the 2023 season with an injury, which was surely the reason why he was left off of Stroud’s list.”