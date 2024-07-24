Bills Projected to Cut Former Second-Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills overhauled their wide receiving corps this offseason, shipping out last season’s top two performers and replacing them with a mix of veterans and young talent.

Despite the wide-open competition, one former second-round pick could still find difficulty landing on the team’s final roster. Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire predicted that KJ Hamler, a speedster who earned a futures contract from the Bills in January, could land on the wrong side of the roster bubble at the end of the summer.

Bills Lean on Veterans in Roster Projection

Wojton predicted that the Bills would keep just six wide receivers on the active roster this season, led by rookie Keon Coleman and free-agency pickup Curtis Samuel. Khalil Shakir also returns after a breakout season in 2023, while Wojton pegged veterans Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mack Hollins and Chase Claypool as the others to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Wojton did not believe Hamler would earn a spot — and may not be the first name called if the Bills decide to keep seven pass-catchers instead of six. He noted that speedy wide receiver and return specialist Andy Isabella could be closer to the roster bubble than Hamler.

“Isabella was among those at minicamp who reportedly showed some promise,” Wojton wrote. “However, with Shakir and Samuel also profiling as slot targets, Valdes-Scantling and Claypool–who also impressed this spring–get the nod with their more versatile skill sets.” The Bills have plenty of production to make up from last season. The team traded No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and allowed No. 2 Gabe Davis to leave in free agency. Hamler has also been known for his speed and showed potential in his rookie season with the Denver Broncos in 2020, making 30 catches for 381 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. Hamler has suffered through a series of injuries since then, appearing in only 10 games and making 12 total catches for 239 yards. He spent the 2023 season on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad but never earned a call-up to the active roster. KJ Hamler Hopes to Rebound With Bills

Hamler is looking to make the most of his opportunity in Buffalo. In an interview with The Buffalo News, the 25-year-old acknowledged he has faced a lot of adversity in his career but said he is not ready to give up just yet.

“I stay positive because I know my grandmother would want me to stay positive,” he said. “After all of the stuff I’ve been through and her being gone these past two years, it’s two ways you can go – bend a little or break. I chose not to break. I chose not to fold.”

Hamler added that he has a new perspective after spending the last season on a practice squad.