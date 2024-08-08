Former Second-Round WR in Line for Starting Role With Bills in Comeback Bid

After suffering through a series of setbacks in his NFL career, KJ Hamler could be on track to earn a starting role with the Buffalo Bills.

The wide receiver, a former second-round pick of the Denver Broncos, was listed as the starting punt and kick returner of the team’s first official depth chart of the preseason. Hamler is coming off a series of major injuries and a 2023 season where he failed to make an active roster, but could be poised to earn a spot with the Bills thanks to his return skills and a new NFL rule emphasizing the importance of kickoffs.

Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com warned that it is still early and the final depth chart will likely change, but it is a strong start for the speedy wide receiver and return specialist.

KJ Hamler Could Still Face Challenge to Make Roster

Hamler had some return experience during his rookie season in Denver in 2020, returning punts and kickoffs. He has risen to the top of the early depth chart in Buffalo after strong performances at training camp. The return position is expected to carry more importance this season after NFL rules that encourage returns.

Talbot pointed out that Hamler could still have a difficult time making the roster as a wide receiver. He noted that second-year wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent last season on the practice squad, appears to be the “frontrunner” for the final spot if the Bills choose to carry six wide receivers.

It appears the competition for #Bills returner could be down to three — KJ Hamler, Andy Isabella, Daequan Hardy #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/TNg2kH5Kxp — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 24, 2024

If Hamler does earn a final roster spot, his return abilities could be the difference, Talbot wrote.

“Hamler is behind Khalil Shakir on the wide receiver depth chart and is listed as the team’s main kick and punt returner,” he wrote. “The return jobs will hold a lot of weight in Hamler’s favor if he can make some noise in that area over the Bills’ three preseason games.”

Receiver Has Overcome Adversity

Hamler has dealt with a series of injuries that started with a hamstring ailment in his rookie season, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra noted. He also suffered a torn ACL in his second season in 2021 and a partially torn pectoral muscle during the 2023 offseason.

Hamler signed a futures contract with the Bills in January 2024. The speedy receiver said he found motivation from last season, when he signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad but never got a call-up to the active roster.

“The benefit of last year was looking at things from a different view,” Hamler said in an interview with The Buffalo News. “Being on the practice squad, I wouldn’t say it was humbling, but it was a learning experience. I just tried to be of a benefit to the team without being on the field.”

Hamler added that he’s excited for the chance to get his career back on top.