Bills Urged to Poach Veteran LB to Address Defensive ‘Concern’

The Buffalo Bills will soon be getting a big boost on defense as Pro Bowler Matt Milano is nearing a return to the field, but one report suggests the team may still need some short-term help in the meantime.

The Bills announced this week that Milano’s three-week window to return from injured reserve has opened, allowing the veteran linebacker to return to practice. While Milano won’t be ready to take the field just yet, he is on track to be back soon after the bye week.

With the Bills still facing some injuries at linebacker, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested the team might look to another AFC practice squad for some help.

Bills Could Snag Veteran from Denver Broncos

Ballentine wrote that the team’s depth at linebacker “has been a concern all season,” noting that Baylon Spector was recently added to the injured reserve with a calf injury.

“The Bills have Dorian Williams, Terrel Bernard and Nicholas Morrow, but they are one more injury away from being in serious trouble in the middle of the defense,” Ballentine wrote.

While the team awaits Milano’s return to the field, Ballentine suggested they could poach veteran Kwon Alexander from the Denver Broncos.

“Meanwhile, veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander is currently on the Denver Broncos practice squad,” Ballentine wrote. “They’ve called him up a few times this season. He’s played well when he’s had his number called but the Broncos are still at risk to lose him because they haven’t signed him to their active roster.”

Alexander has plenty of experience, having played 107 games over 10 NFL seasons. Though he played a lighter role in the last two seasons — appearing in nine games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 and two for the Broncos this season — Alexander could provide some important depth for the banged-up Bills defense.

Good Sign for Matt Milano

The Bills may be able to hold tight with their current group at linebacker, with Milano’s return on the near horizon. He has been out since training camp after suffering a torn pectoral muscle, but may be ready to return after this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reporter Matt Bove of WKBW in Buffalo noted that Milano looked sharp at practice this week.

“Matt Milano was back at practice,” Bove wrote in a post on X. “We already know he won’t play Sunday. But based on how much he did in his first full practice, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him back after the bye week for the 49ers game”

It’s been a long road to recovery for Milano, who also missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a fractured leg in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared praise for Milano this week, saying he’s done a lot of work to return to the field.