Veteran Bills OL Drops Bold 5-Word Prediction for Coming Season

After spending most of the 2023 NFL season as a free agent recovering from a major injury, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman La’el Collins isn’t lowering his expectations for the coming season.

The veteran lineman opened up about his hopes for 2024, making it clear that he won’t be content with a reserve role and wants to do whatever he can to help his team on the field.

“I came here to dominate,” Collins said, via WGRZ reporter Jonathan Acosta.

La’el Collins Out to Prove Himself This Season

Collins faced an uncertain future in late 2022, admitting that he considered retirement after suffering a major knee injury. The veteran continued to rehab and recover through most of the 2023 season, signing with the Dallas Cowboys but never making it past the practice squad.

Collins told Acosta that he struggled mentally, saying he knew that “the tank was empty.” But the 30-year-old said he feels fully recovered and is ready to “dominate” for the Bills.

La'el Collins feels "ready to go dominate" with Bills. https://t.co/8bjJCPnrxZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 30, 2024

“They brought me here to play football and I came here to dominate and I’m going to let everything else take care of itself,” Collins said. “I’m going to show up every day and go to work. Help the young guys, and do whatever they ask me. I’m super grateful and I just look forward to giving Bills Mafia everything left in me. I’m ready to go ball. I’m ready to go dominate.”

The Bills signed Collins in April, adding the veteran with 86 career starts under his belt. As Chris Pirrone of SI.com’s Bills Central reported, the one-year deal for $1.58 million included $1.21 million in guaranteed money but up to $5 million in bonuses.

Veteran OL Called ‘Interesting’

In an early prediction of the final 53-man roster, USA Today writer Nick Wojton noted that it’s too early to set a depth chart but predicted Collins’ versatility would be a bonus.

“There is essentially no way to really give any analysis on linemen until the pads go on in training camp and the preseason. For now, we’re taking a shot in the dark,” Wojton wrote. “Collins is the most interesting addition to this group with his versatility to play both guard and tackle.”

Collins seems excited about the possibilities in Buffalo, pointing to last year’s win over the Cowboys where the Bills dominated on the ground. The Bills racked up 266 rushing yards in the 31-10 win, controlling the line of scrimmage.

Collins, who was watching the game at home as a member of the practice squad, said it was an impressive performance.