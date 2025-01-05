NFL Announces Punishment to Aaron Rodgers for Play Against Bills

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 29, struggling against an aggressive pass rush and eventually being benched in the fourth quarter of a 40-14 blowout loss.

The outcome got a bit worse for Rodgers on Saturday after the NFL announced punishment for the quarterback’s attempt at playing defense. After throwing a third-quarter interception to Bills quarterback Christian Benford, Rodgers followed the play and gave Benford a shove after he was run out of bounds.

Rodgers was flagged for a late hit on the play, and on Saturday the league announced further punishment.

NFL Announces Fine for Aaron Rodgers

As the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Jan. 4, Rodgers was hit with a fine for his late hit on Benford.

“The NFL fined #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers $11,255 for unnecessary roughness — a late hit out of bounds after throwing an interception last week,” Pelissero shared in a post on X.

The fine did not come as much of a surprise, with the NFL regulating issuing fines for players who commit late hits or draw flags for unnecessary roughness. The league even spells out the formula for fines given to players, with higher amounts for repeat offenders.

Rodgers struggled in the loss, completing 12 of 18 passes for 112 yards with two interceptions and four sacks, including a second-quarter safety. He was pulled early in the fourth quarter with the Bills holding a 40-0 lead, watching backup and former Bills starter Tyrod Taylor lead two touchdown drives against Buffalo’s backups.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Rodgers said he knew the benching was coming when the Bills scored another touchdown on backup Mitch Trubisky’s first pass of the game.

“I mean it was 33-0. We were sitting there and I said at some point, probably go to Tyrod [Taylor] here, huh? Then the next play they [the Bills] threw a screen for a touchdown. So it was 40-0,” Rodgers said.

Big Win for the Bills

The win allowed the Bills to wrap up the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC, guaranteeing at least two home games in the playoffs if they should advance.

Though Buffalo’s season finale against the New England Patriots will carry no significance for their playoff standing, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he wants to start the game and keep his starting streak alive.

Allen is not expected to play long beyond the initial snaps, and the team will likely keep him out of situations where he might take hits. The Bills quarterback has played through some significant injuries this season, breaking his left hand on a touchdown run in Week 1 and playing through the season wearing a protective glove. Allen also hurt his right arm in a Week 16 win over the Patriots, saying he hit his funny bone and lost feeling in his throwing hand for a stretch.