Bills Urged to Add Former $118 Million QB After Mitch Trubisky Struggles

The Buffalo Bills brought a familiar face back to their quarterback room this offseason, signing veteran Mitch Trubisky to reprise his role as Josh Allen’s understudy.

But after some struggles in training camp and the team’s first two preseason games, some Bills reporters are speculating that the team may need to find new help at backup. Trubisky struggled to move the ball in the team’s 9-3 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 17, completing 9-of-13 passes for just 86 yards with no touchdowns and one ugly interception.

The performance led WGR 550 reporter Joe DiBiase to suggest the Bills could bring in former rival quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“If no starting job becomes available to him via injury, Ryan Tannehill would be a significant upgrade for the Bills at backup QB,” DiBiase shared on X. “This is a 3 win football team if Trubisky had to play.”

Mitch Trubisky with a DIME to the opposite team. Already in mid-season form 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6BhAUr4KEG — PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) August 17, 2024

Trubisky was also forced to leave Saturday’s game with a knee injury, though the severity is not yet known.

Ryan Tannehill Getting Plenty of Attention

The Bills have not shown any sign that they could move on from Trubisky, who served as Allen’s backup in the 2021 season before spending the last two seasons with the Steelers. But if they choose to look for a new backup, Tannehill could be a top option.

The former Miami Dolphins quarterback remains a free agent after his four-year, $118-million contract with the Tennessee Titans ended. The 36-year-old does not seem hurried to sign with a new team, saying in a July appearance on the “Scoop City” podcast that he is waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

“Right now, I think it’s going to depend on situation,” Tannehill said. “At this point, I’ve been blessed to play 12 years and be where I’m at, so I’m not just going to continue to add years to add years. I want to be in a situation that I feel really good about. I’m not ruling anything out, but it’s going to have to be the right situation for me and my family.” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay noted that Tannehill has been a “training camp winner” as poor performances from backup quarterbacks across the league led his stock to rise.

Bills Already Lost One Quarterback

The Bills have already been forced to make one emergency addition to their quarterback room, signing former Dallas Cowboys signal caller Ben DiNucci after Shane Buechele went down with a neck injury. DiNucci played the second half of Saturday’s win over the Steelers but saw limited action, completing 3-of-5 passes for 20 yards.

Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle suggested that the Bills may need to make at least one more addition, depending on how Trubisky’s injury turns out.

“There won’t be any update on the severity until at least Sunday, maybe Monday,” Maiorana wrote. “But if he’s going to miss time, the Bills will be scrambling to find a backup because Ben DiNucci can’t be the No. 2.”