Bills HC Sean McDermott Delivers Three-Word Statement on Blowout Loss

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is ready to learn some lessons from the team’s rare blowout loss.

The Bills fell behind early in Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, then tried to mount a second-half comeback before a failed trick play turned the momentum back to the Ravens. It was the first time in 43 games that the Bills lost by more than six points, the longest streak in NFL history.

After the game, McDermott shared a simple explanation of what went wrong.

“They outplayed us,” McDermott said.

Bills Learning From Their Mistakes

McDermott gave credit to the Ravens after the loss, saying they came prepared with a better gameplan. The Bills head coach vowed to learn from the team’s mistakes.

“They outcoached us, and we’ve got to identify the problems and get them fixed,” McDermott said.

McDermott also focused on the first play from scrimmage from the Ravens, an 87-yard touchdown run from running back Derrick Henry. The Bills head coach gave credit to the Ravens for drawing up a good play.

“Schemed up well, yes, because they executed and we really didn’t even touch the running back,” McDermott said. “They ran what we call ‘wham’ exactly our three-technique there. We’ve got to be in better position. I know we’ve done that before, so that’s one of the things.”

McDermott also spoke about another game-changing play that also broke against the Bills. After cutting the lead to 21-10, the Bills were driving when they called a trick play that started with a direct snap to wide receiver Curtis Samuel. After he pitched to Allen, Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy stripped the ball and the Ravens came up with the fumble.

The Bills head coach admitted afterward that he and offensive coordinator Joe Brady will learn from the mistake.

“That’s something that Joe and I will discuss at length. I’m sure he wants that call back. I do as well. We’ll learn from that and move forward,” he added.

Josh Allen Laments Blowout Loss

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen said he didn’t want to dwell on the loss and expressed confidence they would be able to move past it.