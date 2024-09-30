Bills HC Sean McDermott Delivers Three-Word Statement on Blowout Loss

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is ready to learn some lessons from the team’s rare blowout loss.
The Bills fell behind early in Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, then tried to mount a second-half comeback before a failed trick play turned the momentum back to the Ravens. It was the first time in 43 games that the Bills lost by more than six points, the longest streak in NFL history.
After the game, McDermott shared a simple explanation of what went wrong.
“They outplayed us,” McDermott said.
Bills Learning From Their Mistakes
McDermott gave credit to the Ravens after the loss, saying they came prepared with a better gameplan. The Bills head coach vowed to learn from the team’s mistakes.
“They outcoached us, and we’ve got to identify the problems and get them fixed,” McDermott said.
McDermott also focused on the first play from scrimmage from the Ravens, an 87-yard touchdown run from running back Derrick Henry. The Bills head coach gave credit to the Ravens for drawing up a good play.
“Schemed up well, yes, because they executed and we really didn’t even touch the running back,” McDermott said. “They ran what we call ‘wham’ exactly our three-technique there. We’ve got to be in better position. I know we’ve done that before, so that’s one of the things.”
McDermott also spoke about another game-changing play that also broke against the Bills. After cutting the lead to 21-10, the Bills were driving when they called a trick play that started with a direct snap to wide receiver Curtis Samuel. After he pitched to Allen, Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy stripped the ball and the Ravens came up with the fumble.
The Bills head coach admitted afterward that he and offensive coordinator Joe Brady will learn from the mistake.
“That’s something that Joe and I will discuss at length. I’m sure he wants that call back. I do as well. We’ll learn from that and move forward,” he added.
Josh Allen Laments Blowout Loss
Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen said he didn’t want to dwell on the loss and expressed confidence they would be able to move past it.
“I think the guys that make up this locker room understand who we are, what we are,” Allen said. “We’re not going to let this avalanche. The guys that we have in this building are smart. The guys have played a lot of football in their careers, so they understand the ebbs and flows of an NFL season. This is going to happen time to time.”
But Allen was also blunt about the team’s performance.
“They came out with urgency and whooped our butt,” Allen said. “Not everything was bad in this game. I don’t want us to come away from this thinking we’re the worst. Lot to learn from. I’m glad this happened early in the season so we can correct things.”
The Bills have another critical matchup up next, traveling to play the Houston Texans and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Despite Sunday’s loss, the Bills will remain atop the AFC East at 3-1.
