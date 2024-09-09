Bills Face ‘Cause for Concern’ After Veteran Safety’s Rough Game

The Buffalo Bills defense shored up after some early struggles against the Arizona Cardinals, making some key late stops in the 34-28 win on September 8.

But the team could still face a “cause for concern” over the play of veteran safety Taylor Rapp, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote after the game. Rapp moved into a starting role this year after the departures of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, but struggled in Sunday’s win and could be a liability for the defense moving forward, Buscaglia warned.

Mounting Concerns for Bills Secondary

Buscaglia noted that Rapp’s play could become a major liability for the Bills, with other teams poised to exploit the weakness in the secondary.

“The safety play, particularly by Taylor Rapp, is another cause for concern in the coming weeks,” he wrote. “He was caught out of position a handful of times and was bailed out by a poor throw on a play in which he was clearly beaten in coverage. Along with the uncertainty at free safety, teams will likely continue to make the Bills prove it’s not a weakness. And yet another significant injury to one of their best could make the defensive volatility even more concerning.”

The injury Buscaglia referred to was nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who went down just seven snaps into the game with a forearm injury. Versatile defensive back Cam Lewis filled in for Johnson but also struggled at times against Cardinals slot receiver Greg Dortch, Buscaglia wrote.

“There’s little doubt that Lewis will be the starting nickel corner for as long as Johnson is sidelined, but it does raise the question of how much the team will commit to nickel in all situations without their point man in Johnson,” Buscaglia wrote.

Cam Lewis answered the call today when Taron Johnson left the game. Made some big plays and had reporters swarm at his locker to talk about it. “At first it’s moving fast but then it slowed down with each rep. I just try to go out there and play my game and help the team win.” pic.twitter.com/udN8dutE4X — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) September 8, 2024

The Bills have a short turnaround before a key Week 2 game, traveling to Miami to face the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Big Changes in Buffalo

The Bills underwent significant changes on defense during the offseason, losing not only Hyde and Poyer but also All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White.

The team suffered another major setback when linebacker Matt Milano suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the preseason, landing him on injured reserve. The injury is expected to keep him out for the majority of the season, with the potential for a late return.

The Bills have already seen some players step up. Safety Damar Hamlin, who appeared in just five games last season after suffering cardiac arrest in a January 2023 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, earned a starting spot this year.

Hamlin earned praise from Bills head coach Sean McDermott for the hard work he put in to get back into playing shape and earn a starting job.

“What an accomplishment,” McDermott said before the start of the season, via The Athletic. “Just as big as him not only deciding to go back to football, but full-contact, NFL football. It’s a physical game for anyone, let alone a young man who went through what he went through.

“I can’t even imagine, and I don’t think many can, what he went through to get to where he is.”