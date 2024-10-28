Tom Brady Goes Viral for Comment on Bills QB Josh Allen’s ‘Caboose’

Tom Brady owned the Buffalo Bills during his playing career, but had plenty of good things to say about the team in his first game as a commentator covering the team — especially when it came to quarterback Josh Allen.

The now-retired Brady served as the in-booth analyst during the Fox broadcast of Buffalo’s 31-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 27, sharing his appreciation for the franchise and its fans. He was especially effusive in his praise of Allen, including one colorful description that captured some viral attention.

Tom Brady Admired Allen’s Lower-Body Strength

After Allen powered through the Seattle defensive line on a quarterback sneak to convert a 4th-and-1 play, Brady shared some appreciation for Allen’s lower-body strength with a colorful metaphor.

“That’s a big boy with the big powerful legs and a big powerful caboose,” Brady said.

Brady went on to say that he wished he had Allen’s physique to help on those short-yardage runs.

“I wish I had one (like Allen),” Brady added. “I didn’t have much of one. I tried to wormhole that thing through there (on quarterback sneaks), but Josh has all the power.”

The comment quickly captured some viral attention, with many fans taking to social media to re-share the comment.

https://x.com/GregTompsett/status/1850664460555329713

Allen and Brady met four times in the NFL, with Brady’s teams winning all four. The two have since forged a close relationship off the field and competed against each other in a televised golf match in 2022.

Josh Allen Thankful for Bills Faithful

The Bills dominated the Seahawks in Sunday’s win, quieting the raucous Seattle crowd and moving to 6-2. After the game, Brady interviewed Allen and asked what he thought of the victory. The Bills quarterback shared some love for the large contingent of Bills fans who grew increasingly loud.

“It felt great,” Allen told Brady. “I’ll tell you what feels great right now is Bills Mafia. We are in the building. This is a fun one for them. It was a complementary team win, very happy for our guys. I ended up throwing one [interception], that’s kind of how it goes sometimes, but I will say this: I made a tackle, allowed our defense to go out there, and they made a stop for us. So I’m happy for our guys.”

Allen also shared love for one of his newest teammates, wide receiver Amari Cooper. Though the veteran had just one catch for three yards in his second game with the team since coming in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, Cooper has been able to attract attention for defenses and create openings for his teammates to shine.

“He attracts a lot of attention,” Allen said. “You know, when he [has single coverage] backside, it seems like he’s always got [a safety helping] over the top on him, which opens up other opportunities for our guys on the other side. So he’s a true professional. I’m very fortunate to be able to play with someone like him. And as the weeks go by, we’re going to continue to get on the same page, and he’s going to get more involved as we go. And I’m very excited for that.”