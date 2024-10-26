Ex-Bills $69 Million Star on Trade Block After Rough Start With Rams

The Buffalo Bills took an axe to their roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season and abruptly released six veterans before free agency started in March.

One of the toughest goodbyes was cornerback Tre’Davious White. White signed a four-year $69 million extension in 2020 and was under contract through 2025. However, an ACL tear prematurely ended White’s 2022 NFL season before he tore his Achilles in Week 4 last year.

Despite still recovering from an Achilles tear, the Bills’ first-round pick from the 2017 NFL draft was quickly snatched up by the Los Angeles Rams. White signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal, however, things are not quite working out in Los Angeles.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on Saturday, October 26, “Rams and corner Tre’Davious White are discussing options for his future, including a potential trade, per sources.

“Former All-Pro has been inactive, so L.A. is open to keeping him, knowing things can change over long season. But league-wide attrition could lead to a deal.”

White has played in four of seven games this season, recording 12 total tackles and 2.0 passes defensed. After two devastating injuries, the 29-year-old is struggling to return to All-Pro form.

While the Rams’ season looked grim after several starters went down with injuries, things are starting to turn around. With both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returning to the lineup, Matthew Stafford and Co. defeated the Minnesota Rams 30-20 on Thursday Night Football in Week 8.

Could Tre’Davious White Return to the Buffalo Bills?

Amid White’s back-to-back injuries, he missed 30 games over the previous three seasons. While the Bills couldn’t afford to keep him, a sliver of hope remained that Buffalo could re-sign at a cheaper deal. Bills general manager Brandon Beane didn’t shut the door on a possible return before he signed with Los Angeles.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott got emotional speaking to reporters after White’s release in March. “To me, it’s tragic, in some ways, because of the injuries, and had not the injuries occurred, who knows where his time in Buffalo would have taken him and us?” McDermott said.

“I think he’s one of the best defensive backs to ever play in Buffalo – I really believe that.”

One Bills fan posted on Saturday, “Bring Back Tre?!?” Financially speaking, Buffalo could eke it out. After trading for Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns, the Bills have approximately $2.68 million in cap space. White has around $1.3 million “remaining on his contract (base salary + per-game active bonus) leading up to the trade deadline,” Spotrac posted.

However, White is one of the lowest-graded cornerbacks in the league right now, and it’s not clear if the Bills, or any team, is willing to trade for him.

Bills Fans Were Heartbroken Over Tre’Davious White’s Situation

White’s exit hit Bills Mafia hard. Even though he’s no longer on the team, he’s forever a fan favorite.

Bills Mafia was devastated to learn things weren’t working for White in Los Angeles. Considering Rams team doctor Neal ElAttrache repaired White’s Achilles, “and the two spent time together post-surgery, rehabbing,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in March, it seemed like a perfect fit.

One Bills fan posted, “Man it breaks my heart,” after seeing the trade report. Another person wrote, “This is so tragic to me personally. back to back acl and achilles injuries completely changing the trajectory of his career. It wasn’t supposed to be like this, man!!”