“Just taking it day by day, getting better as the days go by,” Cooper said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

The Bills have yet to see what a fully acclimated Cooper can do in the offense. He played just days after arriving in an Oct. 15 trade, making four receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

After the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared praise for Cooper’s professionalism and ability to learn the team’s offensive concepts in just a few days.

“I think being seven years in the league now, just like understanding guys of [Cooper’s] caliber, they don’t need a lot,” Allen said. “They go out there, give him a clear mind, let him go play. That’s what he did out there a couple times, just finding zones, finding windows. He made a really good catch on that slant. But, again, just the professionalism that he has, the ability that he has, just trusting what I see with him, and things will turn out pretty good.”

Cooper played against the Seattle Seahawks the following week, making one catch for three yards.

Reinforcements Arrive in Buffalo

While the Bills have yet to make a decision on whether Coleman could be placed on injured reserve, they made a move to bring in some long-term help. The team announced on Friday that they signed practice squad wide receiver Jalen Virgil to the active 53-man roster. Virgil had already been elevated to the active roster twice this season.

As the team’s official website noted, Virgil made a name for himself in college due to his speed.