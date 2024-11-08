The Buffalo Bills won’t have Keon Coleman when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and may have lost the rookie wide receiver for several more weeks to come.

Coleman was hurt near the end of Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, suffering a wrist injury on a late hit from Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer. The team announced on Friday that Coleman had been ruled out for Sunday’s game, with head coach Sean McDermott saying there is a chance he will miss significantly more time beyond this week.

“It’s probably going to be more than this week,” McDermott said, via the team’s official website. “It’s probably going to be multiple weeks. I just don’t know how far into the future it’ll go.”

Bills Take Big Hit on Offense

Coleman had emerged as one of the team’s most reliable targets in the passing game, with the rookie making 22 catches for 417 yards with three touchdowns.

The Bills have taken some other recent hits to their wide receiving corps, with newcomer Amari Cooper missing last week’s win over the Dolphins with a wrist injury and Curtis Samuel also missing time. Veteran Mack Hollins has also been nursing a shoulder injury.

Cooper expressed some optimism about his ability to return, saying he has seen steady improvement.