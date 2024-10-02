Buffalo Bills star Von Miller has not yet responded to the NFL’s announcement that he is being suspended four games — and the longtime girlfriend at the center of his past legal allegations has taken a step away from the spotlight.

The NFL announced on October 1 that Miller was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy relating to allegations that he assaulted girlfriend Megan Denise last year. An NFL.com wire report noted that Miller turned himself in to police outside of Dallas last November on allegations that he assaulted a pregnant woman, identified as Denise.

Miller ultimately did not face charges for the incident, while both he and Denise have since denied the allegations. Denise took another step late on Tuesday, turning her Instagram account private.

Von Miller’s Girlfriend Took Social Media Action Last Year

This is not the first time that Miller’s longtime girlfriend restricted her social media in the face of allegations. Shortly after the allegations surfaced in November, she turned off Instagram comments.

Denise also denied the allegations, telling Dallas news station WFAA last year that no assault took place and said it was simply a “verbal disagreement” that turned into a “huge misunderstanding.”

“We’re fine,” she told the outlet. “Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!”

“Whenever you see that stuff pop up in articles and stuff… it’s shocking of course, especially when my name is attached to it,” Miller said at a presser in December 2023. “But it is 100% false. It’s overblown. I’ve got the right people on the job.”

“The only thing that is true is that we do have a third son on the way,” Miller said. “Everything else is untrue.”

Miller was suspended under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which gives the league latitude to dole out punishment for players even when they are not convicted or even charged. He will be eligible to return to the field following the team’s Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Von Miller Faced Past Allegations

Miller has faced past allegations against Denise. The Washington Post reported in January 2021 that police in Parker, Colorado, were investigating him for an undisclosed matter. Miller played for the Denver Broncos at the time.