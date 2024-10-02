“No charges have been filed, and police declined to provide additional information because the investigation is ongoing,” the report noted. “But a person familiar with the situation told The Washington Post that the investigation is related to interactions with his former girlfriend, including text messages allegedly sent from him that she shared on social media in early January.”

The report noted that Denise, then identified as an ex-girlfriend, had posted an Instagram story with an ultrasound image and screenshots of threatening texts she claimed came from Miller.

“My heart goes out to any woman/ or man who is or has ever dealt with mental, physical, or verbal abuse,” Denise wrote in another Instagram story. “Praying death on me and mine was enough!!”