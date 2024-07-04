Bills Predicted to Address ‘Looming’ Issue Around Von Miller

The Buffalo Bills signed edge rusher Von Miller two years ago in the hopes he could help get the team over the hump in a competitive AFC, but the $120 million deal has largely fallen flat as he struggled with injury.

Now, with Miller facing an uncertain future as he looks to rebound from a career-worst season, the Bills could start preparing for his replacement. In an early 2025 NFL Draft prediction for ESPN, analyst Matt Miller predicted that the Bills would use next year’s top pick on Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton.

“The Bills’ early top needs for 2025 look a lot like they did in 2024,” the ESPN analyst wrote. “But after selecting Keon Coleman to pair with Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel at receiver, GM Brandon Beane might opt to address the team’s pass rush, Buffalo’s other looming issue, next spring.”

Von Miller’s Future ‘Isn’t a Given’

In his mock draft, Miller predicted that the Bills could eventually move on from the former All-Pro pass rusher.

“Greg Rousseau is a talented player, but relying on Von Miller after this season isn’t a given,” Miller wrote.

After tearing his ACL in a Thanksgiving Day win in 2022, Miller returned in Week 5 last season but struggled to regain his previous form. He made just 3 total tackles and no sacks in 12 games, falling to the bottom of the defensive line rotation and being benched for a key late-season game against the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Miller predicted that Scourton could be a good fit for a Bills team in need of an impact pass rusher.

“Scourton posted 10 sacks at Purdue in 2023 and has the strength at 6-4 and 280 pounds to take over the SEC now that he’s at A&M,” he wrote. “Turn on his tape against Michigan from last year, when he tallied two sacks, and you can see the impact he brings to a defense.”

Von Miller’s Admission on 2023 Season

Miller makes no qualms about his play last season. In an interview with Pat Benson of SI.com, the veteran edge rusher admitted that he should have taken more time before getting back to the field.

“My biggest individual goal is just getting back to playing my style of football,” Miller said when asked about his goal for the coming season. “It’s crazy how you get injured, and you come back, and you really shouldn’t have even been playing, and people judge you by a product on the field. I could have easily sat out all of last season, but I couldn’t do my teammates like that. I felt like being later in my career, I didn’t want to sacrifice any of my years. But at the same time, I shouldn’t have been out there.”

But Miller is also finding motivation in the criticism he heard about his performance last season.