Bears Set to Bring Back Familiar Face to Help Caleb Williams: Report

The Chicago Bears are set to re-sign veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, according to NFL insider Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

Per Glazer, Lewis “is going to Chicago to meet with team tomorrow with intention of re-signing there. … Barring something unforeseen this will be Lewis’s 19th season as he comes in to help a young QB.”

Lewis didn’t contribute much as a pass catcher for the Bears in his lone season with the team last year, but he is widely regarded as one of the best run-blocking TEs in the league. His skills as a blocker will be a huge asset to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears’ running game.

The veteran tight end, who turned 40 years old in May, brings solid leadership on and off the field, and he also helps round out the team’s TEs room nicely.

Bears Re-Signing TE Marcedes Lewis Doesn’t Come As a Surprise

Lewis caught just four passes on five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in 17 games (four starts) with the Bears last season, but he was a huge asset to the run game and former QB Justin Fields, often leading the way on plays like this:

Marcedes Lewis made that TD possible. What a fantastic block. https://t.co/A7QBzF12RO — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) September 17, 2023

With Williams entering his rookie campaign, having a seasoned vet with Lewis’s experience should be an invaluable resource.

Lewis earned a 68.4 pass block grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023, which isn’t anything to write home about, but his 77.1 overall grade from PFF ranked fifth amongst all TEs in the league (h/t Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron).

He was also singled out by Bears general manager Ryan Poles after the team’s 2023 season concluded.

“I do want to single out Marcedes Lewis,” Poles said about Lewis at the team’s year-end presser. “That’s a special human being and I know he’s played a lot in this league but was a really key addition to our staff, our team and locker room, the leadership through some of the hard times, the things that he said to pull guys together was outstanding and I’m really, really thankful for him.”

It’s clear Poles’ admiration for Lewis is real, and now, the Bears have essentially added another strong piece to their run game.

Bears Are Looking Good at TE Heading Into 2024 Season

Lewis joins a tight ends room led by Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett, giving the Bears three solid vets with very versatile skill sets.

Kmet, 25, is set to begin Year 5 with Chicago. He’s coming off career highs in yardage (719) and receptions (73) and has hauled in 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons. A reliable pass catcher and solid blocker, Kmet has yet to miss a game.

The 29-year-old Everett signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Bears this offseason. Everett has amassed at least 400 yards receiving in each of his last five seasons and should give the Bears another nice pass-catching option at TE opposite Kmet.

“Everett is a good athlete with good play speed and sure hands. He can consistently get open and is a good runner after the catch,” former Bears scout Greg Gabriel wrote for Windy City Gridiron on June 3.

“Everett isn’t the blocker that Kmet is, but as a move guy, he doesn’t have to be,” Gabriel added. “He is usually lined up flexed out as a slot or wing, and as a flexed out tight end, he is plenty good enough as a blocker.”

Together with Lewis, the trio should give Bears fans plenty to feel optimistic about.