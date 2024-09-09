Browns Get Crushing News on David Njoku’s Injury Following Loss to Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns got hit with injury amid insult on Sunday, September 8, as David Njoku went down with an ankle problem during the team’s blowout home loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Monday that the Pro Bowl tight end is week to week with what is likely a high ankle sprain. She added that he will probably miss multiple games as he recovers.

“He’s expected to miss at least a couple of games with the injury, which didn’t look good on Sunday night when he hobbled out in a right walking boot,” Cabot wrote.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to confirm the precise nature of Njoku’s injury during a media session Monday. He was also relatively quiet about the team’s plans to replace Njoku with a free agent or trade addition.

“Yeah, working through all those types of things today and tomorrow,” Stefanski said. “But we have options, and we’ll work through them.”

Behind Njoku on the depth chart is Jordan Akins, who has played in 18 games for the Browns over the past two years and caught 18 passes for 159 yards during that span. Cleveland also had tight ends Blake Whiteheart and Cameron Latu on the practice squad as of last week, per Yahoo Sports.

Njoku put up career highs of 81 catches, 882 yards and 6 TDs last season, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl across seven years in the NFL. He had 4 catches for 44 yards on Sunday prior to sustaining the ankle injury.

