Cowboys Get Bad News on Coaching Search

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new head coach next season, but it’s unlikely to be Ben Johnson — who is considered by many to be the most coveted name on the market.

Johnson is currently the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Johnson has orchestrated a high-powered Lions offense that leads the league in scoring (33.2 points per game) and ranks second in total yardage (409.5 yards per game). With his success, he’s emerged as a top candidate for head coaching roles, including with the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

Part of the issue for the Cowboys is that by dragging their feet on a decision with Mike McCarthy, the team missed its opportunity to request an interview with Johnson, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. If Dallas was interested, they’ll have to wait until the end of the season.

However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter does not see Johnson being in the mix for the position in Dallas.

“I don’t expect Ben Johnson to be in play in Dallas. I think Jerry has other ideas and Ben Johnson has other ideas. And don’t think that he’s a logical leading candidate there right now,” Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. “He is getting a head coaching job. He is getting one. It’s just not going to be in Dallas.”

Cowboys Have Multiple Interviews Scheduled

The Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday. McCarthy spent five seasons with the Cowboys, amassing a 49-35 record. However, after a 7-10 campaign, the sides decided to go their separate ways.

Dallas is playing catchup but does have some interviews lined up. The Cowboys are eyeing Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore is preparing for a divisional-round clash with the Los Angeles Rams. But he interviewed with the team on Friday and is expected to be a leading candidate. He spent three seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2019-22 and had a stint in Dallas as a player.

Deion Sanders Linked to Cowboys

Deion Sanders has also been a prominent name linked to the Cowboys, although an interview hasn’t been scheduled. Sanders spent five standout seasons with the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, leaving a mark on the franchise during one of its most celebrated eras.

Sanders has spoken with owner Jerry Jones but nothing has developed beyond that. However, both Sanders and Jones have interest in exploring the opportunity further

“Regarding Deion Sanders: I’m being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next Cowboys head coach,” Werder tweeted Thursday morning, “that those around him are encouraging him to pursue it and that Jones is enamored with the idea.”

Sanders is currently the head coach at Colorado in the college ranks. He’s made a major impact in Boulder and is fresh off a 9-4 campaign with the Buffaloes.

Another potential candidate being mentioned is Jason Witten. While his coaching experience is limited to the high school level, he is highly regarded by Jones and remains a respected figure in football circles.