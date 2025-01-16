Cowboys Get Key Update on Deion Sanders Pursuit

The reunion between Deion Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys appears to be gaining some significant momentum.

Sanders was the first name that popped up as a candidate following the Cowboys parting ways with Mike McCarthy. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reached out with a casual phone call to discuss the opportunity.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Deion Sanders told ESPN on Monday night. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Many viewed the situation as a longshot and noted that Sanders is pushing for an extension with Colorado, where he’s coached the last two seasons. NFL interest could potentially drive up his salary with the Buffaloes.

However, there appears to be real interest on both sides, per a report from veteran Cowboys insider Ed Werder.

“Regarding Deion Sanders: I’m being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next Cowboys head coach, that those around him are encouraging him to pursue it and that Jones is enamored with the idea,” Werder wrote on X.

Cowboys Interest in Deion Sanders Brings Up QB Questions

Sanders spent five standout seasons with the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, leaving an indelible mark on the franchise during one of its most celebrated eras. A key figure in the Cowboys’ Super Bowl XXX triumph, Sanders’ electrifying play as both a cornerback and return specialist solidified his status as one of the NFL’s all-time greats.

Now known as “Coach Prime,” Sanders has carried his star power and leadership skills into the college football ranks, where he’s turning heads at Colorado. Over two seasons at the helm, he has guided the Buffaloes to a 13-12 record, including a 9-4 campaign in his most recent outing. Colorado came up just short of a berth in the Big 12 title game after being picked to finish 11th in the conference’s preseason poll.

Sanders has expressed that if he made the jump to the NFL, it would be to coach his sons, Shedeur, one of the top QBs in the draft, and Shilo, who is a defensive back. There are some significant hurdles when it comes to that with the Cowboys. Dak Prescott signed a lucrative, four-year extension prior to the season. Trading Prescott would lead to some substantial dead cap money.

The Cowboys also hold the No. 12 pick in the draft, well out of the zone Sanders is expected to go in.

Cowboys Have Coach Interviews Scheduled

Sanders is not the only name the Cowboys are eyeing, with multiple other candidates scheduled to come in to interview. Dallas has set up interviews with Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Of the names, Moore might be the most intriguing. He has a history with the Cowboys, spending three seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2019-22. Moore has also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Eagles.

Moore and Philadelphia are set to face the Rams in the divisional round on Sunday. The Eagles have the No. 7 scoring offense (27.2 points per game ) and No. 8 total offense (367.2 total yards per game).