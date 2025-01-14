Dak Prescott Calls Out Cowboys Over Mike McCarthy Decision

Dak Prescott had expressed publicly that he hoped Mike McCarthy would return as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. But that won’t be the case, with the team parting ways with McCarthy on Monday.

The brass in Dallas held talks with McCarthy after the end of the season but couldn’t agree on moving forward. The Cowboys officially announced the move with a statement from owner Jerry Jones.

“Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done,” Jones said. “That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike’s qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.

“Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction. I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here.”

Prescott reacted to the news in a text message to Clarence Hill of ALL DLLS.

“Bummed, because we built some things,” Prescott said to Hill. “But I guess they couldn’t reach an agreement. SMH.”

Dak Prescott ‘Wholeheartedly’ Believed in Mike McCarthy

Prescott is the most important player in the building for the Cowboys after signing a record-setting four-year, $240 million extension. And he went out of his way to back McCarthy during the Cowboys’ rough 7-10 campaign.

“I believe in him wholeheartedly,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports in December. “I don’t want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance — another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it.”

Prescott was limited to just eight games this past season. He suffered a hamstring injury that required surgery and the Cowboys rolled with Cooper Rush as their starter for most of the year. Trey Lance got the nod in the Cowboys’ finale. Prescott will return, but Rush and Lance are free agents.

Cowboys Eyeing Deion Sanders as Mike McCarthy Replacement

The Cowboys have started their search for McCarthy’s replacement and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders appears to be the early favorite to land the gig. The sides have already spoken about the opening and there’s mutual interest.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado HC Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy, and discussions are expected to continue regarding the possibility of him becoming the next head coach in Dallas,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported on Monday. “Coach Prime is considered a top candidate, though the Cowboys plan to interview other candidates as part of the process, per team sources.”

Sanders spent five seasons with the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, making a significant impact in their Super Bowl XXX triumph.