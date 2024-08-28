Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Delivers Blunt Message on Jerry Jones

CeeDee Lamb had some tense negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s not holding any grudges, especially towards owner Jerry Jones.

Lamb and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $168 million contract on Monday, August 26. With his new deal in hand, Lamb was all smiles at practice and is ready to hit the ground running.

“Quite honestly, I don’t think it’s going to be a step behind at all,” Lamb said on Tuesday. “I’m ready, I’m prepared for these moments, I’ve played this game my whole life.”

Jones stirred up a bit of controversy during Lamb’s extended holdout. He said that the team didn’t have “urgency” to reach a deal with Lamb, who responded “lol” to the quote on social media.

Lamb isn’t upset over the comment — although having $100 million of guaranteed money in his pocket likely helps.

“He’s entitled to whatever he’s got to say, as long as we get a deal done, I ain’t got nothing,” Lamb said. “Everything is behind us. I’m not worried about nothing. We got what we needed to get done and now it’s time for me to go ball.”

CeeDee Lamb Urges Cowboys to Extend Dak Prescott

The Cowboys’ next order of business is to reach a long-term extension with quarterback Dak Prescott. He is heading into the final year of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Cowboys in 2021.

If Dallas doesn’t reach an extension with Prescott, he’ll be a free agent next offseason, free to negotiate with any team. Lamb doesn’t want to see it get to that point.

“You look at our numbers together, they’re at top of the charts,” Lamb said. “I have no doubt that they’re going to get a deal done. We all know I want Dak here. Jerry wants Dak here, too. Let’s just get this under control, kill the speculations.”

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Prescott finished second in MVP voting after he racked up 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Prescott will likely reset the quarterback market with his next deal, surpassing the current high mark of $55 million annually. He holds all the leverage and has said he won’t take a discount.

“I’m a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said on August 2. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There’s ways to make everything work for both ways. That’s in that sense it’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

CeeDee Lamb Ready to Roll for Week 1 Against Browns

Lamb missed all of the preseason and has limited time to prepare for the Cowboys’ Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. However, he assured he’ll be ready to roll for the opener.

“Yes, bro. No question. I’ll be ready,” Lamb said.

Can CeeDee Lamb be ready to play 60-plus plays Week 1 at Cleveland? Lamb: “Yes, bro. No question. I’ll be ready.” pic.twitter.com/sHECU81g5A — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 28, 2024

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome will likely see a lot of Lamb and is looking forward to the matchup.

“I’m a competitor and he aligns a lot in that slot, so I’ll definitely be excited to go against him,” Newsome said.

Lamb and the Cowboys are a 2.5-point underdog for the matchup.