CeeDee Lamb Calls Out Cowboys With 1-Word Message on Contract Dispute

The Dallas Cowboys have no “urgency” to get a deal done with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, which the star wide receiver finds laughable.

Lamb has been holding out of training camp in an effort to land a lucrative extension. There have been negotiations between Dallas and Lamb, but the latest statement from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not a promising sign that the situation will be resolved soon.

“I don’t have any urgency to get it done,” Jones said on Thursday, August 8, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Lamb saw the message on social media and needed just one word to express his thoughts.

“Lol,” Lamb wrote on X.

CeeDee Lamb Key Part of Cowboys Offense

Lamb wants a deal to put him on par with some of his peers who recently inked lucrative extensions. That group is led by Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson, who signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed.

“I can’t give you no numbers right now, but I’ll tell you this, [I want to be] one of the top paid receivers for sure, if not the [highest-paid receiver],” Lamb said in January while appearing on Micah Parsons’ The Edge podcast. “That’s always the goal.”

Play

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a first-round pick in 2020 and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Lamb is due to make $17.9 million on his fifth-year option.

Former Pro Bowl cornerback turned media personality Richard Sherman recently called out Jones and the Cowboys for not taking care of their key players, like Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Micah Parsons.

“This is a disastrous level front office management of player management, roster management, whatever you want to put it,” Sherman said on his podcast. “And some of it is the front office. Some of it is Jerry’s expectations and the things that he said. If he didn’t say anything, you don’t expect anything.

“If you’re a good organization, Detroit is creating a good organization, a great culture. ‘Hey, you earn your money. We pay you your money.’ We keep homegrown CeeDee, Micah, or Dak is homegrown, and you’re not paying them. What message are you sending to the rest of the team? It’s not a winning culture.”

The Cowboys recently moved Lamb to the reserve/did not report list, giving the team roster flexibility.

CeeDee Lamb Has Support From Cowboys Teammates

Lamb is doing what he feels is best for him to secure his future. It’s the first time he can truly cash in after a stellar start to his career. His Cowboys teammates understand and have shown Lamb support.

“We talk all the time,” Cooks said on Monday, August 5. “I think it’s important to let him know that his teammates are thinking about him. But at the same time, just talking to him, checking in on how he’s doing, not necessarily talking about football because I know there’s a lot going on there.”

Prescott also shared that he’s recently talked with Lamb.

”My birthday just passed, got a great ‘happy birthday’ message from him, and that led to some talks,” Prescott said. ”Yeah, man, I know he just shared with me he’s wanting to get back, ready to get back, hoping this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well, and hopefully we get him back sooner than later. But I know he’s grinding, I know he’s itching and working, and he’s ready to be back with the boys.”

The Cowboys kick off their preseason slate on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams.