Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Calls Out Eagles Player After Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell in a big way to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 29, with a 41-7 final score. The Eagles cinched the top spot in the NFC East with the win. For the Cowboys, they were already out of the playoffs, but that didn’t meant they wanted a messy loss like they saw on Sunday.

Following the game, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons talked about the game and discussed what happened between him Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley.

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons: ‘Saquon Chipped Me Right in My Ribs’

During the game, Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to clock more than 2,000 rushing yards in one season. He had a 167-yard game against the Cowboys, but in the process, he also “nicked up Parsons a bit on one of his carries,” according to Dallas Cowboys staff writer Tommy Yarrish.

“Saquon chipped me right in my ribs,” Parsons said following the game, per the Cowboys. “It kind of like shocked me a little bit. It was just a good, not-anticipating rib shot, and it kind of sored me up.”

From there, he downplayed it, stating, “But for the most part, I’m good and I’m looking forward to finishing the season strong.”

For the game, the Eagles were using backup quarterback Kenny Pickett and third-string quarterback Tanner McKee. With those guys in the fold, they clocked 376 yards of offense. Discussing the loss, Parsons was real about what went wrong with the Cowboys.

“We didn’t start as good as we did in those last couple of games,” he said. “When you lose that turnover battle against the top team in the NFL, that’s kind of like the outcome.”

Then, he had another comment about the game, saying, “We didn’t play our brand of football today.”

Cowboys Were Without CeeDee Lamb

Of course, the Cowboys were without a few key teammates during the Eagles game. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is out all season with an injury, and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is also out due to injury.

“It was the team’s first game since shutting star WR CeeDee Lamb down for the season due to his lingering shoulder injury,” noted NFL expert and analyst Chris Halling of Blogging the Boys in a December 29 feature. “His presence was clearly missed, as the Cowboys passing offense looked out of synch all day.”

Halling also noted that the team’s poor showing against Philadelphia “emphasized just how important it is for the Cowboys to aggressively pursue some help at the wide receiver position in the offseason.”

“The Cowboys have been one-dimensional on offense this year, with their passing success coming often solely from Lamb,” he added. “If the Cowboys want to be more of a threat on offense in 2024, it would be wise of them to look at adding a young talented wideout in the upcoming draft in the early rounds.”

In a separate article for Blogging the Boys, RJ Ochoa noted that the game “clearly seemed like a less-than-full effort from the Cowboys, even if that was just a result of the attrition that this season has had on everyone from top to bottom.”