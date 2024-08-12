Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Teases ‘Break’ From Football

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was inspired by the Olympic spirit as the Paris Games concluded, and now the standout defender is looking for a way to compete when the next Games roll around.

Parsons was paying close attention to the Olympic happenings, commenting on social media about the action. But next time, he wants to be a part of it.

“I need to find a way to get in the Olympics by 2028! What events yall think I can do?? Need ideas!” Parsons tweeted.

Parsons later added: “After 2027 ima take a break from football to prepare for the Olympics!”

Parsons was recommended to try everything from rugby to breakdancing. However, the most logical route would be flag football, which will be included in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

“No need [to take a break]. Just be the rusher in Flag Football,” former NFL quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III responded. “Most important position on the team. You have speed and are agile. It’s perfect for you.”

Micah Parsons Eyeing Massive Extension With Cowboys

Back in reality, Parsons is eyeing a massive extension with the Cowboys. Parsons has notched 40.5 sacks in three years and is one of the most impactful defensive players in the league.

Parsons is officially under contract through the 2025 season. The Cowboys exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons in April. However, there’s pressure on the Cowboys to get a long-term deal done sooner than later with Parsons. The problem is that Dallas has other key contracts to figure out with quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is currently holding out.

“Understandably, the Cowboys have more pressing business with Prescott and Lamb before diving all the way into the Parsons pool. But there could be a significant cost in waiting, because Parsons’ price tag could rise, especially if he delivers another healthy, productive season,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported on August 8.

Parsons aims to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, setting his sights on surpassing the $35 million per year earned by Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

“I’m patient. Patience is a virtue,” Parsons said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m waiting my turn. Let CeeDee go get whatever. Let Dak get whatever.

“This market is going to just jump up, and the cap goes up again next year. They’re talking about these contracts might for a high-caliber player might be up to $40 million by then.”

Micah Parsons Comfortable in New-Look Cowboys Defense

Parsons has established a high standard over his first three seasons, accumulating impressive stats and accolades. This offseason, he faced the challenge of learning a new defensive system after Dan Quinn’s departure. Now, under Mike Zimmer’s leadership, Parsons is finding his stride and feeling at home in the revamped unit.