Cowboys Backtrack on Latest CeeDee Lamb Stance After Uproar

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones clarified his polarizing statement on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as the sides continue to negotiate a contract extension.

Jones received criticism for stating that he felt no “urgency” in reaching a deal with Lamb, who has been holding out of training camp for more than three weeks.

“I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done,” Jones said on August 8. “Give any reason you want. I was at Nobu two days ago. Put that as a reason.”

Lamb responded to Jones on social media, writing, “lol.”

Jones tried to explain what he meant during an appearance on the Cowboys’ in-house pregame show ahead of their preseason debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, August 11.

“I think I got in trouble about it the other day when I said, ‘Look, we’re not urgent about CeeDee,’” Jones said. “Well, no one appreciates CeeDee being on the field any more than I do.

“But let me say this, he wouldn’t be taking a snap out here today if he’d been here. You’ve got to use your head when you expose key players. … We know exactly what CeeDee can do. He worked out with Dak. And so we wouldn’t have him out here. It has really not anything to do with his contract. Dak won’t be out here this afternoon.

“And so the bottom line is, what it is is, no, there’s not that urgency. Now, I understand completely the angst that’s happening when you’re anxious about and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed, OK? But you’re not missed out here competing, and it doesn’t put any pressure, any place on us. It’s not pressure out here today and in practice.”

The Cowboys are expected to rest most of their starters and veterans, including Prescott, against the Rams.

Cowboys Shut Down CeeDee Lamb Trade Talks

The tension with Lamb has led to some rampant trade speculation. However, Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones made it clear that the team has no intention of moving Lamb.

“CeeDee can’t go play anywhere. He’s under contract, and we have franchise tags available,” Jones said during an appearance on “The Doomsday Pod.” “CeeDee isn’t going to be playing anywhere but Dallas. We want this to be a good situation for him when we’re all said and done. But also a good situation so that we can put a good football team on the field.”

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“We think the world of CeeDee and we understand where he’s coming from on this, and why he’s not here. But we continue to work very hard on getting this deal done,” Stephen Jones said.

Cowboys Confident CeeDee Lamb Will be Ready for Season

Jones’ point is that Lamb has plenty of experience and chemistry with Prescott. Missing some training camp reps and preseason action should not affect his play on the field for the coming year.

Prescott recently spoke with Lamb and confirmed that he’s been working hard independently in preparation for the year.

“He just shared with me that he wants to get back and ready to get back,” Prescott told The Athletic on Friday, August 2. “Hoping that this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well. Hopefully we can get him back sooner than later. I know he’s grinding. I know he’s itching and working. He’s ready to be back with the boys.”

The Cowboys open the regular season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.