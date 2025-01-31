Shedeur Sanders Has Message for Cowboys Ahead of NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is still awaiting his NFL Draft fate, but he may have just dropped a hint about where he thinks he’ll end up.

Sanders attended the Shrine Bowl on Thursday, which was being played at AT&T Stadium. When asked about the experience, he said he’s looking forward to being back on the Dallas Cowboys‘ home turf “very soon.”

“Being in the stadium is definitely fun. I know I’ll be playing here very soon against the Cowboys,” Sanders said.

Many saw that as a clue that Sanders expects to land with the New York Giants — the Cowboys’ NFC East rival. He’s been linked to the Giants for a while, but New York’s late-season win hurt their chances of securing the top pick.

The Giants hold the third overall pick behind the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans — two quarterback-needy teams.

The Giants play the Cowboys twice per year. The Browns and Titans will not see the Cowboys next season.

Shedeur Sanders Might be Gone Before the Giants’ Pick

Sanders is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft. He and Cam Ward are expected to be the first two passers off the board. There’s the potential that both could be gone by the time the Giants are on the clock.

However, Sanders connected with the Giants at the Shrine Bowl and general manager Joe Schoen was impressed.

“He’s a great kid, he’s a great kid, a really good personality, football smart, his dad is a football coach,” Schoen said. “It’s a little bit cliché, but he checks all the boxes of a [player with a] dad that is a football coach and the passion that he approaches the game with. He’s had a really good career at Colorado and obviously looking forward to getting to knowing all those guys in the rest of the process.”

Deion Sanders Previously Linked to Cowboys

The Cowboys reached out to Deion Sanders during their coaching search, and for a time, he was considered a contender for the job. That sparked speculation about the team potentially making a move for Shedeur Sanders — though, in reality, that scenario was improbable.

After hiring Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s next head coach, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed his widely publicized conversation with Deion Sanders regarding the position.

“Just a conversation about the team, and about where he is, and his boys, conversation with his boys, that type of conversation,” Jones said about Sanders. “I’ve said I’ve talked to a lot of coaches, and Deion has a job.”

The Cowboys already have a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott. The three-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $240 million extension prior to last season. Schottenheimer is confident Prescott can lead the team to a Super Bowl.

“He’s gonna play elite level football,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s gonna lead us to championships. We got the right guy. We’re gonna win. We’re gonna win a championship.”

Schottenheimer has served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, forming a tight relationship with Prescott. Both parties have said that they have an “incredible” relationship and seem confident Dallas can turn it around after a 7-10 campaign.