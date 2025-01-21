Cowboys Latest Coaching Interview Met With Backlash

The Dallas Cowboys are interviewing offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for their head coaching job, which isn’t sitting well with some.

Schottenheimer is the fourth person to interview for the job and the only internal candidate. Former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, Seattle Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have also interviewed.

Schottenheimer is the betting favorite to land the job. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys, two of those as the offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Todd Archer confirmed that Schottenheimer was interviewing on Tuesday.

“Brian Schottenheimer’s interview with the Cowboys has just started, per source,” Archer wrote on X Tuesday afternoon. “He is the fourth candidate to interview with the club to replace Mike McCarthy.”

Schottenheimer Offer From Cowboys Could be ‘Coming Soon’

The announcement did not draw a positive reaction from Cowboys fans.

“Waiting for Ashton Kutcher to tell us we’ve been Punk’d,” one fan said.

“Jerry has already made the fan base more apathetic than ever. If he hires Schottenheimer, he’s going to alienate a lot more,” another added.

Schottenheimer has never been a head coach and did not call plays under McCarthy. As evident from the comments, he’s not a name that will excite the fan base after a 7-10 campaign.

“Jerry just showing he has no clue. He’s always going after trash coaches. Let the one good coach he had leave for a divisional team because he’s an idiot,” a fan responded, referencing Dan Quinn, who will coach the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

According to Shan Shariff of “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan, an offer to Schottenheimer could be in the works.

“Hearing an offer could be coming soon for Brian Schottenheimer,” Shariff wrote on X.

Cowboys Got Late Start on Coaching Search

The Cowboys were in a unique situation with McCarthy. His contract was set to expire but the sides met after the season to discuss his future with the team. Before getting to contract negotiations, the sides decided to part ways.