Cowboys Latest Coaching Interview Met With Backlash

The Dallas Cowboys are interviewing offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for their head coaching job, which isn’t sitting well with some.
Schottenheimer is the fourth person to interview for the job and the only internal candidate. Former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, Seattle Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have also interviewed.
Schottenheimer is the betting favorite to land the job. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys, two of those as the offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Todd Archer confirmed that Schottenheimer was interviewing on Tuesday.
“Brian Schottenheimer’s interview with the Cowboys has just started, per source,” Archer wrote on X Tuesday afternoon. “He is the fourth candidate to interview with the club to replace Mike McCarthy.”
Schottenheimer Offer From Cowboys Could be ‘Coming Soon’
The announcement did not draw a positive reaction from Cowboys fans.
“Waiting for Ashton Kutcher to tell us we’ve been Punk’d,” one fan said.
“Jerry has already made the fan base more apathetic than ever. If he hires Schottenheimer, he’s going to alienate a lot more,” another added.
Schottenheimer has never been a head coach and did not call plays under McCarthy. As evident from the comments, he’s not a name that will excite the fan base after a 7-10 campaign.
“Jerry just showing he has no clue. He’s always going after trash coaches. Let the one good coach he had leave for a divisional team because he’s an idiot,” a fan responded, referencing Dan Quinn, who will coach the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship on Sunday.
According to Shan Shariff of “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan, an offer to Schottenheimer could be in the works.
“Hearing an offer could be coming soon for Brian Schottenheimer,” Shariff wrote on X.
Cowboys Got Late Start on Coaching Search
The Cowboys were in a unique situation with McCarthy. His contract was set to expire but the sides met after the season to discuss his future with the team. Before getting to contract negotiations, the sides decided to part ways.
“Over the past week, Mike and I had the opportunity to conduct a joint review of all aspects of the past season, our players and staff, and also spent considerable time discussing the road forward for the team. These discussions were thorough and received an appropriate amount of time and depth to cover,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction. I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here.”
The decision from McCarthy to pursue other opportunities seemingly caught Jones off guard, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.
“It’s been my understanding that Jerry has talked to Jason (Witten) in recent weeks and I do believe that he was part of a plan that Jerry initially had when he was going to bring back Mike McCarthy,” Slater said. “I think the plan there was to make him an heir apparent of sorts. Mike McCarthy sort of surprised him by deciding he wanted to end these conversations, pursue something else.”
McCarthy was a leading candidate for the Chicago Bears jobs before they hired Ben Johnson. He’s also expected to be in the mix for the Saints job.
