Deion Sanders Breaks Silence on Talks With Cowboys

Deion Sanders has addressed the buzz surrounding his conversations with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the team’s head coaching position.

The Cowboys are in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday. McCarthy spent five seasons with the Cowboys, amassing a 49-35 record. However, he couldn’t survive a 7-10 campaign and Dallas decided to go in a new direction with his contract expiring.

“Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done,” Jones said in a statement. “That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike’s qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.

“Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction. I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here.”

Deion Sanders: Cowboys Opportunity ‘Intriguing’

Sanders spent five seasons with the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, making a significant impact in their Super Bowl XXX triumph. Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports first reported the news of Sanders speaking with the Cowboys. Sanders, who is currently the head coach at Colorado and looking for an extension, confirmed the talks to ESPN.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN on Monday night. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Sanders — also known as Coach Prime — has recorded a 13-12 mark over two seasons at Colorado, including an impressive 9-4 finish in his latest campaign. The Buffaloes’ strong performance surpassed preseason expectations, underscoring Sanders’ impact as a leader.

Known for his charisma and showmanship — qualities Jones values — Sanders could bring the same high-profile energy to the Cowboys, keeping them firmly in the national spotlight.

Deion Sanders Has Shot Down NFL Rumors

Sanders name has circulated in NFL rumors for months and he’s also been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Sanders has attempted to shoot down rumors of him bolting for the pros.

“I’m happy where I am, man,” Sanders said in November. “I’ve got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? … That means I’m resting. I’m good, I’m happy, I’m excited. I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do.”

Sanders did recently lay out a condition for him coaching in the NFL, which was to coach his sons — Shedeur and Shilo.

“The only way I would consider [coaching in the NFL] is to coach my sons,” Sanders said on Good Morning America.

The odds of everything aligning in Dallas seem slim, but discussions are expected to continue as the Cowboys push forward in their search for the next head coach.