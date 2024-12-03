Jerry Jeudy Makes NFL History With ‘Statement’ in Browns’ Loss to Broncos

When the dust finally settled, it was not only a career night for former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but also a historic night for the NFL. Jeudy said he wanted to have a big game against the Broncos.

The Cleveland Browns star delivered.

Jeudy finished with 235 yards and 1 touchdown on nine receptions in the 41-32 Broncos’ win over the Browns.

“History Made. Records Broken,” Jeudy’s agency, Equity Sports, posted on X in reaction on December 2. “@jerryjeudy just dropped 235 yards, a career high, and a TD against his former team, setting a new NFL record! Talk about making a statement.”

Jeudy had another gripe aside from feeling under-utilized in the Broncos’ offense.

“We ain’t never won nothing,” Jeudy told TheLandOnDemand.com’s Tony Grossi on November 27. “We never go to the playoffs. Been a few frustrating years. Now I’m here.

“Five years a long time to be patient. I’m not going to say they didn’t get me the ball for five years. Some years I had a few drops, like my rookie year. Other years there were a whole bunch of circumstances I can’t control.”

Jerry Jeudy Passes Late Broncos Star to Set Empower Field Record in Return to Denver

Jeudy’s yardage in the game equaled 7.6% of his yards gained during his Broncos tenure. His previous career high was 154 yards, which he set with the Broncos in Week 18 of the 2023 season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He surpassed late former Broncos star Demaryius Thomas for the most receiving yards ever at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, per Stathead.

Thomas had 226 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 of the 2014 season.

Jeudy also set the record for most receiving yards by an opponent on the Broncos’ field, besting former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Justin Blackmon who had 190 yards in Week 6 of the 2013 season.

The Browns acquired Jeudy for 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks after Jeudy requested a trade from the Broncos.

They also signed him to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension.

However, the Browns are 3-8 and on their second starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury. The Broncos meanwhile are 8-5 and in control of their playoff destiny following the win.

Broncos Would Face No. 2 Seed Bills in Wild Card Round if Playoffs Started

Following their win over Jeudy and the Browns, the Broncos are the No. 2 seed in the AFC. If the playoffs started following Week 13, they would face the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills, which could be a difficult matchup for the Broncos.

Even if the Broncos get Riley Moss back from his knee injury by the postseason, the Bills boast Josh Allen and the NFL’s No. 2 scoring offense.

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston passed for 497 yards versus the Broncos in Week 13.

That is a season-high against the Broncos’ No. 9-ranked passing defense and the most by a quarterback in Denver since Jake Plummer threw for 499 yards in a Week 8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in 2004.

It sets a new mark for opposing QBs, overtaking a 469-yard day by former Kansas City Chiefs passer Matt Cassell in Week 10 of the 2010 season.