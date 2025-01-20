Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Urged to Cut $12 Million Defensive Duo

  • 3 Shares
  • Updated
P.J. Locke and Alex Singleton
Getty
Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49).

The Denver Broncos have some tough decisions coming up in terms of the roster and trying to create money for free agents and re-signing quality player — and all the while dealing with one last year of a massive dead cap hit of $38 million due to the disastrous Russell Wilson contract.

One way for the Broncos to create money where there currently is none would be to release players in salary cap moves, with Bleacher Report listing a pair of defensive players as the top 2 possible salary cap casualties for a team that just made the postseason for the first time in a decade.

Those 2 players were safety P.J. Locke ($5.2 million) and linebacker Alex Singleton ($6.9 million), who would free up approximately $10 million in salary cap space with a minimal dead cap hit of approximately $2 million.

From Bleacher Report: “P.J. Locke made his way from a reserve player to a full-time starter in 2024, but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing for the Broncos defense. He was often the weak link in pass coverage and gave up a passer rating of 125.8 when targeted … (Singleton) played well in the three games that he played this season and has been a fairly consistent starter in his first two seasons with the Broncos. The problem is that he’s a 31-year-old linebacker coming off an ACL tear.”

Locke Coming Off Career Year for Broncos

If the Broncos were to cut Locke, he would likely be able to find another home fairly quickly thanks to his experience. He’s coming off a career-high 15 starts in 2024 along with a career high 74 tackles.

Locke has spent his entire career with the Broncos after making the roster as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2020 after spending 2019 on Denver’s practice squad. Locke didn’t start a game his first 3 seasons and has made all 23 of his career starts over the last 2 seasons.

The problem with Locke is he just hasn’t been very good given a chance to get on the field for an extended period of time, with an anemic, 57.5 grade from PFF, ranking him 123rd out of 170 eligible NFL safeties.

Cutting Singleton Might be Tougher Decision

Despite his age, the Broncos might want to think twice about cutting Singleton, who signed a 3-year, $18 million contract in March 2023.

Singleton has been wildly productive over the last 4 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Broncos, when he’s averaged 149.2 tackles per season and had a career high 177 tackles for the Broncos in 2023.

Through 3 games in 2024, Singleton was on track to equal that production and was finally going to get the chance to do on an elite team — he had 31 tackles through the first 3 games before his injury with 1 interception.

Singleton’s path to the NFL is one of the most unusual you’ll probably ever come across. He didn’t play in his first NFL regular season game until he was 26 years old after going undrafted out of Montana State in 2015. That’s because Singleton spent 2 seasons on the practice squads for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots before playing 3 seasons in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders.

Singleton was named CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2017 and led the Stampeders to the 2018 Grey Cup championship before making the active roster for the Eagles in 2019.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Cody Barton's headshot C. Barton
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Cam Fleming's headshot C. Fleming
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
David Sills's headshot D. Sills
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Broncos Urged to Cut $12 Million Defensive Duo

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x