Broncos Add Defender With ‘Elite’ Athletic Traits From NFC Rival

The Denver Broncos remade their defensive backfield over the 2024 offseason.

As they continue to flesh out the back end of their roster, they have added another defensive back to the mix. This one is more likely to contribute on special teams, though.

“Broncos have been awarded DB Kaleb Hayes off waivers from Giants and cut ILB Alec Mock. Mock of Air Force had just signed back with Broncos last week and played 12 snaps Sunday vs. Colts,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on August 12.

“Hayes played defensive back at Oregon State and BYU. Was a WR,QB, RB in high school. Was with Jaguars as undrafted rookie in 2023. Has special teams gunner potential.”

Broncos team reporter Aric DiLalla announced Hayes’ addition shortly before Klis.

The 5-foot-11 Hayes tested well at the 2023 draft combine despite going undrafted.

“Hayes has long arms with good play strength and is much better suited to play close to his receiver early in the route,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote in 2023. “He lacks the short-area burst and instincts to play off the ball. His strength and length complement his long speed, which could allow him to utilize a press and trail technique where he can stay close to the wideout. The elite athletic testing will have teams searching for a way to get more out of him than what we see on tape, but there is a lot of work to do from a ball production standpoint.”

Hayes logged 67 tackles and 19 pass deflections over his two seasons with the Cougars, but he failed to record any interceptions in his four-year collegiate career.

Kaleb Hayes Joins Crowded Broncos Secondary

Hayes logged 17 snaps for the Giants in their 14-3 preseason win over the Detroit Lions on August 8, per Pro Football Focus. 12 of Hayes’ snaps came at free safety. His versatility could be his ticket to a roster spot.

The Broncos parted ways with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson at safety. They have Delarrin Turner-Yell, Devon Key, JL Skinner, and Omar Brown behind starters Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke.

Fabian Moreau was allowed to walk in free agency.

The Broncos signed Levi Wallace in free agency and drafted Kris Abrams-Draine, adding them to incumbents Pat Surtain, Damarri Mathis, Ja’Quan McMillian, and Riley Moss.

That his addition came at Mock’s expense could indicate the Broncos’ intentions to find a role for Hayes. The latter logged 65 snaps in the preseason with the Jaguars in 2023. His addition also comes as the Broncos’ depth takes a potential hit.

Insider: Broncos DB Has MRI for Head Injury

Hayes could take on the practice reps meant for fellow 2023 undrafted free agent corner Art Green. Green suffered a head injury in the win over the Colts. He underwent further testing on Monday.

“Broncos CB Art Green left game yesterday with head injury after Colts ball carrier lowered his helmet on him,” Klis reported on X on August 12. “Green had MRI on head area today.”

Green saw seven snaps against Indy and did not see regular-season action in 2023.