Super Bowl MVP Calls Out Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix for ‘Inconsistency’

If there’s anyone who knows something about consistent quarterback play, it’s probably former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman.

You might not remember, but Edelman actually played quarterback in college at Kent State before making a position switch in the pros and catching passes from Tom Brady — the most consistent NFL quarterback of all time — for 11 seasons on the New England Patriots.

Edelman’s bona fides are unassailable as a 3-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl LIII Most Valuable Player. So, when he offers up some light criticism of a quarterback, we should probably listen.

Edelman took Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix to task on January 5 and just a few hours ahead of a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 18 regular season finale.

The Broncos have lost 2 consecutive games where they could have clinched a playoff spot and now face a must-win situation against the Chiefs to make the postseason after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in their regular-season finales.

“I think Sean Payton may have been onto something when he called Nix (Ferris) Bueller earlier this year,” Edelman said on FOX NFL Kickoff on January 5. “Just the inconsistency of Bo Nix lately … this has still been a great year for the Broncos.”

The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

Nix, Broncos One of NFL’s Top Stories in 2024

There were few expectations on the Broncos or Nix after he was selected No. 12 overall and was the sixth quarterback taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft — BetMGM had Denver’s over/under win total set at a paltry 5.5 wins.

On the strength of a stout defense to start the season and Nix’s rapidly improving play week to week, the Broncos reeled off win after win, clinched their first winning season since 2016, and have been one of the NFL’s top stories all season.

“He’s him,” Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II told ESPN’s Jeff Legwold about Nix following a Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons. “I told him ‘man, you’re trying to win MVP, not even looking like offensive rookie of the year right now, it’s looking like MVP. Just a testament to him. He puts the work in.”

Part of Nix’s appeal has been the way he plays — with a certain amount of panache — and Payton compared him to the legendary movie character and teenage anti-hero Ferris Bueller after the 2 butted heads on the sideline during a Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“There’s still a little bit of Ferris Bueller in this player that we got to get rid of,” Payton said. “I’m talking about Bo, and I love him to death.”

Broncos Struggling to Close Out Season

Consecutive 1-score losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Bengals the last 2 weeks have put all the pressure on the Broncos headed into the finale, and it’s hard to see them beating even a pared-down Chiefs team if Nix doesn’t play well.

In the last 4 games, Nix has thrown 6 interceptions and has 2 multi-interception games — Nix had just 6 interceptions through the first 12 games of the season.