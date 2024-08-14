Broncos Could Put Leading Rusher on Trading Block

The Denver Broncos have a lot of options at running back in 2024. Each of them seems similar in that they’re talented but somewhat unproven.

That means they’re also expendable.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks that the Broncos’ leading rusher, Javonte Williams, should be the running back that gets put on the trading block in 2024.

“While Williams, a second-round selection out of North Carolina remains RB1 in Denver, the talent behind him has become overwhelmingly obvious,” Holder wrote. “And when teams continue to add talent at position that was initially looked at as set for the future, it raises eyebrows. Williams is still just 24 years old, but the emergence of Jaleel McLaughlin and selection of Audric Estime (fifth round in 2024) could make Williams an expendable asset. Veteran Samaje Perine and 2024 UDFA Blake Watson also remain on the roster as notable names.”

Williams only had 4 carries for 15 yards in the Broncos’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 11.

Williams Suffered Serious Knee Injury in 2022

Williams, a second-round pick out of North Carolina in 2021, made the PFWA All-Rookie Team with 1,219 yards of total offense and 7 touchdowns but only played in 4 games in 2022 because of a major knee injury. He bounced back in 2023 with 1,002 yards of total offense (774 rushing, 228 receiving) and 5 touchdowns.

The Athletic’s Larry Holder singled out the Broncos’ running backs as the biggest question mark on the roster headed into 2024. It’s worth pointing out that Denver hasn’t had a player go over 1,000 rushing yards in a single season since 2019.

“This seems like one of the muddiest groups in the NFL, with nothing certain at all at this point,” Holder wrote. “Javonte Williams never produced enough to stave off competition from Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin. Williams gained the bulk of the carries in 2023 (217 attempts), but averaged just 3.6 yards per carry. Perine was the most effective pass catcher, while McLaughlin averaged 5.2 yards per carry. ”

McLaughlin made the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2023 but might not have the size to be a featured running back at 5-foot-7 and 187 pounds.

Broncos Added Notre Dame RB in 2024 NFL Draft

The Broncos might have their answer at running back after they selected Notre Dame’s Estime in the fifth round (No. 147 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft out of Notre Dame.

Estime, who won’t turn 21 years old until September, played three seasons at Notre Dame and had 1,055 yards of total offense — 920 rushing and 125 receiving — with 12 touchdowns in 2022. He had another big year in 2023 with 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Estime also has the bulk to handle a full load of carries in the NFL at 5-foot-11 and 233 pounds.

“Fifth-round running back Audric Estime is unlikely to get nearly as much attention this summer. However, he could play a very important role as a rookie in 2024,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on June 25. “Regardless of which quarterback earns the Week 1 job, Denver needs to support him with a strong running game. The Broncos’ receiving corps lacks a top-end receiver and few dependable targets after Courtland Sutton.”