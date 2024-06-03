Broncos Youngster Gets Honest About Jerry Jeudy Trade Ahead of Expanded Role

Second-year Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. earned a trip to the Pro Bowl last season as a kick returner. Mims caught 22 passes for 377 yards and one touchdown last season.

The Broncos’ trade sending Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns helps free up reps for Mims.

“It’s kind of tough,” Mims told reporters on May 30 in reaction to Jeudy’s trade. “Coming in as a rookie last year, Jerry looked out for me. Taught me a lot. It was great to be in the room with him.

“With him going to Cleveland, hopefully, it’s the best opportunity for him to go out and showcase what he could do. He’s one heck of a player. So just wishing him all the best. Whatever happens here, happens here.”

The former second-round pick is eager to see how the new rules will affect that phase of the game after admitting there were “a lot of touchbacks” last season. But Mims is also in line for a bigger role in the offense.

He is taking a far more understated approach to that.

“First and foremost, it starts out here in the practice field,” Mims said. “If I take care of my business out here, it’ll go to the game. So for the most part, looking forward to it. But I just know, have to handle my business here. And then eventually when we get there in the fall, we’ll get there.”

Head Coach Sean Payton has repeatedly suggested as much this offseason. He even put the onus on the coaches for failing to find enough ways to get Mims on the field last season.

“I think his progress was hampered a little bit more with the depth in the room, and what we were able to do in sometimes trying to balance that out,” Payton told reporters at the scouting combine in February. “I think we’ll see that expand.”

Mims mentioned the veterans in the room who helped him along last season.

Marvin Mims Tips Cap to Veteran WRs

That includes Tim Patrick Jr. and Courtland Sutton. Patrick is trying to return from back-to-back lost seasons due to knee injuries.

Mims commended Patrick and free agent addition Josh Reynolds for their leadership during OTAs. Sutton has not attended any of the team’s activities this offseason. He is seeking a new contract.

Payton and General Manager George Paton have remained in communication with Sutton.

Neither is worried about any long-lasting effects of his absence, with Mims following suit about his valued teammate.

“I haven’t talked to Courtland, honestly,” Mims said. “But I know exactly what we’re going to get out of Courtland Sutton when he comes back. Just a leader. One heck of a player. Makes impossible plays look routine. So I’m excited to get him back. But no I haven’t talked to him.”

Mims has worked with the Broncos three quarterbacks, though.

Marvin Mims Getting to Know Broncos’ New QBs

The Broncos added two new passers this offseason, trading for Zach Wilson from the New York Jets and selecting Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

“It’s been cool [getting to know Nix and Wilson],” Mims said. “Both great guys. Getting to be with them on the field and also in the locker room, stuff throughout the day, it’s been great getting to know them.”

But one of the standout plays came on a pass from incumbent Jarrett Stidham to Mims.

“It was a good play call,” Mims said. “We end up getting matched with the right coverage. Incredible ball. Just me running. Didn’t have to break stride. Caught it. Touchdown”

Stidham may be a dark horse for the starting job after the Broncos brought in two quarterbacks this offseason. But he has more institutional knowledge than both of them as well as the confidence of his teammates.