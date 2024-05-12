Broncos’ Sean Payton Makes Bold Prediction About NFL Rule Change

There will be a lot of new faces and things around the Denver Broncos and Head Coach Sean Payton this season, and the NFL is undergoing a serious change as well.

The league is implementing new kickoff rules that aim to reduce the amount of injuries on those plays. According to Payton, the change could result in a resurgence and maybe even an explosion in return touchdowns.

“‘Significant’ is a modest word for [the rule change],” Payton told reporters on May 11. “I think all of us here … we’re excited about it. Every team like us right now is going through the what-ifs, and the landing zones, and then I think most importantly, who’s doing it different than who did it a year ago because it’s a completely different play.

“From a scheme standpoint … You’re going to get double-digit touchdown returns. You’re going to see a lot more plays, and I think that was the intention of the rule.”

The NFL saw four kickoffs returned for touchdowns last season.

Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. had one of them. It will be interesting to see if the Broncos decide to utilize him in a similar role this coming season given Payton previously said the 2023 second-round pick would have a larger role on offense.

Mims had 377 yards and one touchdown on 22 receptions last season. But he made the Pro Bowl as a return man.

The Broncos also traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, freeing up a significant snap share.

Broncos HC Sean Payton Details How Kickoff Rule Change Will Impact Personnel Decisions

The Broncos also selected a pair of wide receivers in the 2024 draft. The second of the two – 6-foot-4 Devaughn Vele – returned kicks for one season in college at Utah. Payton described how he believed the new rules change could impact the personnel sent out for returns.

“The two deep backs are going to have to have good ball skills and a little bit of a shortstop, third baseman [in them], if you will, because we’re not just going to get these easy-to-catch, high kicks anymore,” Payton said. “We’re going to get these shots in the gaps, if you will. And if it gets through our group and into the endzone, we’re on the 20-yard line. If it goes out of bounds, obviously, we’re on the 40 or if it’s short – so I think it creates a unique skill set for the returners.

“I do think the coverage and blocking units will get a little bit bigger because we’re reducing the amount of space we’re running in.”

The Broncos will have to adjust to the change while other teams do the same.

Broncos Rookie Pass-Catcher Flashing Early

Vele has flashed in the early going of the offseason program. He could have a role earlier than expected, especially for a seventh-round pick.

“There’s certain players that we talk about that we know are high-traffic players. Those are like forwards in basketball they’re going to be in. And there’s certain players that are going to be speed outside,” Payton said of Vele. “And he’s that player that’s proven at the college level he’s comfortable inside these numbers. Not to say he can’t play outside the numbers.

“We like to say a good comp, but there’s some traits you see from him that I think Tim Patrick has when you look at their size and where they can align. And I’m just talking about traits so. But he’s got good instincts and he’s got really good ball skills.”

That could mean less of a role on offense for Mims and Patrick.