Insider Reveals Courtland Sutton’s Asking Price Amid Standoff With Broncos

The Denver Broncos begin OTAs on Monday, May 20, and there is plenty yet to sort out before the start of the 2024 regular season.

Questions about the starting quarterback job will persist at least through training camp. But there are arguably more pressing issues at hand. No matter who Head Coach Sean Payton names the starting quarterback, they could be playing without their full complement of weapons.

“Let’s go out to Denver. You’ve got Courtland Sutton. Two years left on his deal but he has been staying away from Denver during their offseason workout, working out on his own in Florida. So he wants a bit of a raise here,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported “SportsCenter” on May 18. “The Denver Broncos have been speaking with Sutton and his representatives. No real progress yet. So even though they were hoping he shows up for OTAs, very well might not be there.”

Fowler also laid out what Sutton may be looking for in his next deal.

“He’s due about $13.6 million in cash this year,” Fowler said. “He’d like to see that get up, maybe in that $15-$16 million range. We’ll see if they can find a sweet spot.”

Courtland Sutton can sit out offseason conditioning and OTAs without penalty as its volunatry. Fines for missing mandatory minicamp June 11-13 (per Over the Cap) are:

1st day: $16,953

2nd day: $33,908

3rd day: $50,855 #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) April 16, 2024

The Broncos are largely inexperienced if not also unproven at the quarterback spot.

They are woefully thin at wide receiver behind Sutton, with veteran journeyman Josh Reynolds joining 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. and rookies Troy Franklin and DeVaughn Vele.

How many of them even make it through training camp on the roster and healthy is unclear. But the one-time Pro Bowler, Sutton, is the unquestioned top option in the Broncos receiver room until further notice.

Courtland Sutton’s Standoff With Broncos

Sutton is in Year 3 of a four-year, $60.8 million contract. Sutton may be seeking more guaranteed money. The Broncos guaranteed $2 million of Sutton’s $17.4 million salary cap hit in 2024. But he has seen several players receive new deals in recent weeks.

That includes former teammate Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy received $41 million fully guaranteed at signing on his three-year, $52.5 million pact following a trade to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Sutton has $40.2 million in career earnings by comparison. And for every knock against him about production save for durability, he can point to the Broncos’ turnstile at quarterback. A situation they hope Nix can rectify for years to come.

That becomes exponentially more difficult without Sutton in the fold.

Broncos Not Entertaining Trade Talks for Courtland Sutton

“Bo Nix elevates the Courtland Sutton situation a notch or two,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on May 13. “While the offseason program is voluntary for players, [General Manager George] Paton and Broncos head coach Sean Payton no doubt would like Nix to start working with Sutton on pass-route timing, especially during the 10 OTA practices that begin next week.”

That stance could explain the Broncos’ stance on Sutton.

Despite his name coming up in trade rumors over the last couple of seasons, they remain committed to keeping him in the fold, though to what extent is unclear.

“The #Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, per sources,” Fowler reported on X on April 20. “The Broncos do not plan to trade Sutton, who is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract.”

The sooner the Broncos resolve this issue the better.