Courtland Sutton Offers Potentially Telling Praise of Ex-Broncos Amid Standoff

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton underwent surgery to address an ankle injury this offseason. He has already returned to working out, though he has stayed away from the team as he seeks a new contract.

Sutton is in Year 3 of a four-year, $60.8 million contract. However, several receivers – including former teammate Jerry Jeudy – have received new deals this offseason, antiquating his.

His comments about a pair of former Broncos could offer some encouraging insight.

“Two members of our first Super Bowl team are headed into the #BroncosROF,” the Broncos social team posted on X on May 30. “RT to join us in congratulating S Steve Foley and TE Riley Odoms on being elected to the Broncos Ring of Fame!”

“Congratulations to Riley Odoms and Steve Foley,” Sutton posted in reaction, “has always been one of the goals outside of winning a Super Bowl in Denver!”

Congratulations to Riley Odoms and Steve Foley, has always been one of the goals outside of winning a Super Bowl in Denver! https://t.co/Nk7Q9aWBpt — Courtland Sutton (@SuttonCourtland) May 30, 2024

Some fans hit the comments to chide Sutton for not reporting to OTAs, which are voluntary.

But others seemed to pick up on something else in Sutton’s comments. Something that aligns with comments from General Manager George Paton and, more recently, Head Coach Sean Payton regarding the situation.

Broncos Not Worried About Courtland Sutton’s Absence

“It’s first week of the offseason program, Sean‘s talked to Courtland, I’ve talked to Courland,” Paton told reporters on April 19. “He’s in a good place. We’ll just leave it at that.”

Payton similarly eschewed any concerns about Sutton’s absence from the second OTAs.

“There isn’t any concern,” Payton told media members on May 23. “Here’s why: I know Courtland well. He’s a tremendous worker. … A tremendous makeup. Leader of our team. That’ll sort itself out.”

Sutton’s comments suggest he also expects the situation to resolve itself. This despite his name coming up in trade speculation yet another offseason.

The Broncos wide receiver had a cryptic reaction amid the changes earlier this offseason.

Denver also added veteran Josh Reynolds to accompany incumbent vet Tim Patrick and second-year man Marvin Mims Jr. The Broncos also have Brandon Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and newcomers Troy Franklin and DeVaughn Vele.

Sutton is the most accomplished receiver in this wide receiver room, though, and is a key piece as they likely break in a new starting quarterback.

Broncos Have No Plans to Trade Courtland Sutton: Report

“The #Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on April 20. “The Broncos do not plan to trade Sutton, who is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract.

“Sutton is due $13M in base salary ($2M guaranteed) and would like an adjustment based on his role as a team leader in a transitional year and ongoing quarterback instability (playing for nine different QBs since 2018). This is the second consecutive offseason that he’s garnered trade interest.”

Fowler later reported on the continued absence, noting Sutton’s potential asking price.

“He wants a bit of a raise here,” Fowler reported “SportsCenter” on May 18. “The Denver Broncos have been speaking with Sutton and his representatives. No real progress yet. So even though they were hoping he shows up for OTAs, very well might not be there.”

“He’s due about $13.6 million in cash this year … He’d like to see that get up, maybe in that $15-$16 million range. We’ll see if they can find a sweet spot.”