Broncos Lose After Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Makes Historic Decision

The Denver Broncos fell on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football,” and they can thank a historic decision by the home team for helping shift the momentum of the contest. Moreover, it was something they had practiced.

Staked to a 21-10 lead, the Broncos attempted to run the clock out in the second half. But Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh called a timeout to get the ball back for his team.

Broncos gunner Tremon Smith interfered with Chargers return man Derius Davis’ fair catch.

As a result, the Chargers got an untimed down and, after first sending Justin Herbert and the offense out, opted for a “fair catch kick. ” A fair catch kick is a field goal attempt following any fair catch call during which the opponent cannot attempt to block.

The Chargers outscored the Broncos 21-6 after halftime, with LA’s points coming consecutively.

The loss prevented the Broncos from snapping their nine-year drought and clinching a playoff spot. They will try again in Week 17 against Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, who said he would be keeping tabs on the game with his team needing some help to make the playoffs.

Cincinnati is 6-8 on the season, but Burrow entered Week 16 leading the NFL in completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes. They also got a boost from the Broncos’ loss.

It is a daunting matchup for a suddenly leaky Broncos defense missing Riley Moss again.

Chargers Snap 48-Year-Old NFL Drought Against Broncos

“In 1976, Ray Wersching was kicking for, of all teams, the Chargers. And It was against Buffalo, and it ended the first half,” Al Michaels said during the broadcast on December 19. “Every half a century, this comes into play.”

Joey Slye was the last player to attempt a fair catch free kick during an NFL game.

That was in 2019 when he was a rookie with the Carolina Panthers. His 60-yard attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell short and the Panthers lost the game 20-14.

Play

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz was 2-for-2 on the night, and he connected on all three of his point after attempts.

That is likely little solace for the Broncos after the loss, though.

Sean Payton Gets Honest About ‘Free Kick Situation’

TNF’s Kaylee Hartung asked Broncos head coach Sean Payton what he thought about the play, and he said his team practices such scenarios.

“Well, it’s a fair catch, free kick situation. We practice it,” Payton told Hartung before walking off the field into the locker room at halftime. “He’s got the leg. So I think, look, the penalty put them in range.”

Payton called the play “disappointing.” Harbaugh called it his “favorite rule.”

The Broncos could have more offensive success against a porous Bengals defense.

However, they close the season against the reining champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos cannot afford a letdown that costs them their unexpected postseason berth.

The only way that happens is if the Broncos lose out. But as their loss to the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” showed, even rare plays can make big impacts in games with significant stakes.