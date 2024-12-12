Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix Makes Big Splash in NFL Rookie Rankings

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

When it comes to achieving success over the course of an NFL season, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is proving that slow and steady might just win the race.

Nix made his debut in the Top 10 of ESPN’s NFL Rookie Rankings ahead of his team’s Week 15 home game against the Indianapolis Colts, coming in at No. 4 and with the Broncos at 8-5 and clinging to the seventh and final AFC playoff spot.

The Broncos have not made the playoffs since following the 2015 season.

Nix wasn’t part of the last rookie rankings following Week 10.

“Nix has been incredibly efficient and is improving weekly as the Broncos fight for a playoff berth,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote. “He has shown an ability to push the ball deep — like his 93-yard pass to Marvin Mims Jr. against the Browns — while still being on time and accurate on intermediate passes.”

Nix Called No. 1 ‘Biggest Steal’ of 2024 NFL Draft

The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond had Nix as the No. 1 “Biggest Steal” in the 2024 NFL draft headed into Week 13.

Nix was one of a record-tying 6 quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 draft and the sixth quarterback taken at No. 12 by the Broncos after a record-setting career at Auburn and Oregon in which he started 61 games over 5 seasons.

Of those 6 quarterbacks, Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (No. 10 overall) is out for the season with an injury and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (No. 8 overall) is serving as the backup to Kirk Cousins this season.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (No. 3 overall) didn’t take over for Jacoby Brissett until Week 4 but is 2-6 as a starter. Chicago Bears quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams was named the starter shortly after he was drafted and is 4-9 as the starter in a season which saw head coach Matt Eberflus fired following an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

“Since quarterback is the game’s most important position and Bo Nix was the sixth QB taken in this year’s first round (No. 12 overall), his fine overall play this season puts him at the top of my draft steals list,” Diamond wrote. “… Among the first-round rookie QBs, Nix ranks second to No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels in passing yards with 2,548 yards and a passer rating of 89.9. He’s ahead of top pick Caleb Williams in both categories despite lacking a dominant receiver other than Courtland Sutton. Nix also has rushed for 300 yards and four TDs to rank second on the team.”

‘MVP’ of Turnaround Season for Broncos

Nix’s teammates went out of their way to praise him after a breakout performance in the Broncos’ 38-6 win over the Falcons n Week 11. Nix was brilliant against Atlanta, going 28-of-33 passing for 307 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He’s him,” Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II told ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I told him ‘man, you’re trying to win MVP, not even looking like offensive rookie of the year right now, it’s looking like MVP. Just a testament to him. He puts the work in.”