Super Bowl Favorite Named Best Fit for Broncos’ $61M All-Pro

In a perfect world, the Denver Broncos would never have had to consider releasing safety Justin Simmons after he earned his third consecutive NFL All-Pro honor in 2023.

But here we are, and Simmons is without a home in what seems like the prime of his career — a career that Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks should continue with the San Francisco 49ers on a team that’s one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

“It’s kind of surprising that Justin Simmons is still available,” Holder wrote. “The Denver Broncos were up against the cap to begin the offseason so he was let go primarily because of his large contract which won’t be an issue at this stage in the game. Also, the eight-year veteran doesn’t have a long injury history and was productive last season … Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are projected to start Talanoa Hufanga and Ji’Ayir Brown at safety. Hufanga is coming off a torn ACL and while Brown played well as a rookie, it couldn’t hurt to add another veteran in the mix during training camp to serve as another starting option.”

The 49ers have played in the Super Bowl twice in the last five seasons, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2019 season and following the 2023 season. Both times, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes rallied his team by picking apart San Francisco’s secondary and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Using that history as their logic, adding one of the NFL’s best defensive backs might be something the 49ers should consider using their $31.5 million in cap space for.

Simmons: Great Player on Really Bad Teams

Despite not making the playoffs in 8 seasons and only having one winning season — going 9-7 in 2016 — Simmons made the NFL All-Pro Team four times during his time in Denver, including each of the last three seasons.

The third-round pick out of Boston College in 2016 led the NFL with 6 interceptions in 2022 despite missing a career-high five games due to injury.

Simmons played 2020 on the franchise tag for the Broncos, earning $11.4 million, and became the highest-paid safety in the NFL before the 2021 season with a 4-year, $61 million contract extension.

Simmons was the longest-tenured player on the Broncos roster at the time of his release with 118 career games. The move cleared $14.5 million in cap space for the Broncos, who are staring down an NFL record $85 million in dead money over the next two seasons.

“Justin Simmons’ impact as a Denver Bronco extends far beyond his exceptional play during eight seasons with our organization,” the Broncos said in a statement after Simmons was released. “In addition to growing into an All-Pro and team captain, Justin became our perennial Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year devoted to uplifting others and using his influence for positive change.”

Who Will Replace Simmons in Broncos’ Lineup?

The Broncos replaced Simmons at free safety with Brandon Jones, who they signed to a 3-year, $20 million contract in March 2024 after he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

Jones only started 6 games for the Dolphins in 2023 but had a career-high 2 interceptions and 4 pass breakups.