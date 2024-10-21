Broncos Urged to Put Fourth-Year Edge Rusher on Trade Market

In all likelihood, the Denver Broncos have a decision to make when it comes to a pair of veteran edge rushers that were both selected in the 2021 NFL draft — meaning they won’t keep both Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper.

With both players in the final seasons of their rookie contracts and approaching free agency in 2025, Sports Illustrated’s Erick Trickel thinks it’s Browning who the Broncos should try to swap ahead of the November 5 NFL trade deadline.

“Browning had a lot of hope riding on him entering the season,” Trickel wrote on October 20. “He has struggled to stay healthy in his career, including missing four of the last five games by being on injured reserve. Browning is in the final year of his rookie contract, as is Jonathon Cooper. But at this point, it’s clear that Cooper should be retained.”

Browning is in the final season of a 4-year, $4.78 million contract he signed after the Broncos drafted him in the third round (No. 105 overall) out of Ohio State.

“While the Broncos shouldn’t sell just to sell, they should jump at the opportunity to get something in exchange instead of hoping they can get a decent compensatory pick in 2026 with the contract he signs in the offseason,” Trickel wrote.

Browning Probably Less Expensive of Two Options

If it really comes down to Browning or Cooper, it’s safe to say Browning is going to be the less expensive of the 2 options because by any metric, Cooper has outperformed his former Ohio State teammate in the NFL.

Cooper is in the midst of what could be his first Pro Bowl season and has 26 tackles with 4.5 sacks, 22 QB pressures and 1 forced fumble through 7 games. While Browning might have tremendous upside, it’s been Cooper who has continued to deliver.

That includes career highs of 72 tackles, 55 QB pressures and a team-leading 8.5 sacks in 2023, when he started all 17 games.

Through Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season, Browning has missed a total of 17 games — one entire regular season. While the Broncos should be free of their salary-cap issues after the 2025 season after $85 million in dead cap money spread out over 2024 and 2025 from the disastrous Russell Wilson contract.

Cooper’s value if he continues to rack up sacks might boost him into a salary tier outside of the Broncos’ spending parameters.

Sports Illustrated’s Bob Morris used the 3-year, $51 million contract Bryce Huff signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency in March 2024 as the template for Cooper’s potential deal.

“If Cooper continues to play at his current level, a three-year, $56M deal with $35M guaranteed would be reasonable,” Morris wrote. “If the Broncos get a deal done during the season, they could consider an option bonus for 2025 to lower his cap number that year, but it’s not absolutely necessary.”

Identifying NFL Teams That Need Edge Rushers

The smart thing for the Broncos to do if they want to deal Browning is to identify possible playoff teams in need of an edge rusher right now.

Leading that list is likely the Detroit Lions, who are trying to figure out a way to play without Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is out 4-6 months after he fractured his tibia and fibia in a Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys.