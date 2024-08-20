Analyst Says Detroit Lions’ ‘Luck’ Will Run Out This Season

The Detroit Lions had a Cinderella season last year, winning the NFC North and making it to their first NFC Championship in 30 years. But, one analyst doesn’t think the team will be so “lucky” in the upcoming season. Outkick betting analyst Geoff Clark is analyzing each NFL division with team previews, and and their likelihood of repeating last season’s magic.

Analyst Geoff Clark Isn’t Hot on the Detroit Lions

At first, Clark played up the positives of the Detroit Lions’ upcoming schedule. Even though it’s more difficult than last year, Clark called Detroit’s schedule “beatable.” He also mentioned that Goff has trouble performing well in cold conditions and made the point that 14 of the Lions’ upcoming games are indoors, which should help.

“Technically, the Lions have a ‘first-place schedule’ in 2024, but it’s beatable,” Clark said. “Goff’s biggest bugaboo is playing outdoors in winter conditions. That said, they will play 14 indoor games this season and its only ‘bad weather’ game is at the Chicago Bears in Week 16. With this in mind, Detroit should be better in 2024, right?”

From there, Clark was pretty down on the Lions. He chocked up a lot of their success to lucky plays. He doesn’t think those jaw-dropping moments will repeat themselves in the 2024-25 season.

“The Lions seemingly converted every fourth-down and trick play Campbell dialed up,” Clark stated. “This point is sort of void of analysis, but Detroit won’t get that lucky again in 2024. That’s just how the NFL works.”

Jared Goff Gets Some Shade, But Also Named ‘Sleeper’ for 2024 NFL MVP

Clark also threw some shade at quarterback Jared Goff, saying he’s not a top 10 quarterback. Goff’s current PFF ranking is No. 16.

“The market leans toward the Lions winning 11 games next season. However, I cannot back a team without a top-10 quarterback to have double-digit wins,” Clark wrote. “Goff has turned his career around in Detroit. Nonetheless, he is the third-best quarterback in the NFC North and regression is coming from Goff and the Lions next year.”

Clark predicted a fairly dismal run for the Lions compared to last season, giving Detroit an 8-9 record in 2024. He also predicted the Lions will finish third in the NFC North. However, this contradicts Vegas odds, which currently have the Lions winning the division.

In some positive news, Clark also called Goff a “sleeper” for 2024 NFL MVP and said “Detroit has the best offensive line in the NFL.” He went on to praise the team for having a top 10 receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, top five tight end in Sam LaPorta and “dual threat” running back with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Clark also named Aidan Hutchinson the “Best Bet” for the 2024 Detroit Lions to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He commented that the Lions’ defense could be surprisingly strong this season.

“If I’m wrong about Detroit, it’ll be because the defense turns into a top-10 unit,” Clark wrote. “Even if that doesn’t happen, Hutchinson could still win Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) because he’s a stud.”

The Detroit Lions’ 2024 regular season begins on Sunday, September 8, at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time at Ford Field in Detroit against the Los Angeles Rams.