Lions GM Reveals Team’s Warning on WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions knew two things about wide receiver Jameson Williams when they drafted him in the first round in 2022 — he had the potential to be a game-changer in the NFL, and he had some growing up to do.

Now entering his third NFL season, Williams has shown that growth and received some heightened expectations from the team. Head coach Dan Campbell called him the team’s most improved player earlier in the offseason and assistant general manager Ray Agnew raved about his “tremendous growth” in a recent interview.

But general manager Brad Holmes also revealed the warning the team had regarding Williams at the time they drafted him.

“When we drafted him, we said, ‘He’s going to need to grow up a little bit.’ And he did, so it’s been right on pace,” Holmes said, via SI.com’s John Maakaron.