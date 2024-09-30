Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch hit another roadblock in his bid to return to play in Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Branch was knocked out of the team’s Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals after a helmet-to-helmet hit with tight end Trey McBride. The versatile defensive back was sent to concussion protocol, but appeared to be on track to clear protocol and return for the September 30 game.
But Branch was dealt a new setback over the weekend, which Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted will likely keep him out of the game.
“The team provided an update that indicates Branch is now doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an illness,” Risdon wrote. “That info breaking out on Sunday morning is not good at all; no player ever listed with a ‘doubtful’ status has ever played under head coach Dan Campbell.”
Lions Likely Losing Both Top Safeties
The Lions already suffered a major setback in their secondary when Ifeatu Melifonwu was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Melifonwu had suffered an ankle/Achilles injury in training camp and was rehabbing with the hope of returning to a rotational role, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted.
“Melifonwu, in the final year of his rookie contract, had two interceptions and three sacks in six starts last season after missing 17 games his first two years with injuries,” Birkett wrote.
Risdon noted that undrafted rookie Loren Strickland and second-year player Brandon Joseph will likely fill the void at safety with Branch both out.
Branch has been a key player for the Lions this season, converting to safety from cornerback and starting all three games. He has made seven total tackles, including one for a loss, and also has an interception.
Branch embraced the move to safety, where he played at times last season, but said in the offseason he wished the team could have started his conversion earlier.
“Honestly, I wish they did put more reps at safety on me last year, just because I feel like I would be a lot further along than I am now,” Branch said in July, via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News.
Challenging Week for Brian Branch
Branch initially appeared lucky to avoid a major injury in last week’s game. Both he and McBride lowered their helmets in advance of a hit, with the impact of their collision sending the Lions safety to the turf where he remained motionless for a few moments.
Branch was eventually helped off the field and to the locker room, where he was evaluated for a concussion.
Though he cleared concussion protocol, Branch received more consequences for the hit on Saturday. As reporter John Maakaron of SI.com noted, the league hit Branch with a fine for his hit on McBride.
“He entered concussion protocol Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. For the hit, he was fined $10,128 by the league for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet,” Maakaron wrote.
Branch was also given an identical fine for another hit that came during a Cardinals field goal.
