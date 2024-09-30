Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch hit another roadblock in his bid to return to play in Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Branch was knocked out of the team’s Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals after a helmet-to-helmet hit with tight end Trey McBride. The versatile defensive back was sent to concussion protocol, but appeared to be on track to clear protocol and return for the September 30 game.

But Branch was dealt a new setback over the weekend, which Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted will likely keep him out of the game.

“The team provided an update that indicates Branch is now doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an illness,” Risdon wrote. “That info breaking out on Sunday morning is not good at all; no player ever listed with a ‘doubtful’ status has ever played under head coach Dan Campbell.”