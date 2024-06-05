Former Lions CB Cameron Sutton Lands With New Team: Report

The Detroit Lions will be starting new at cornerback during the 2024 season. Former Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton will have a new opportunity too at a familiar place.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on June 5 that the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Sutton to a 1-year contract.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported the deal is worth the veteran minimum.

Sutton played six seasons for the Steelers before signing a 3-year, $33 million contract in free agency with the Lions last year. Detroit released Sutton on March 21 upon learning the Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for Sutton’s arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

In his lone season with the Lions, Sutton registered a career-best 65 combined tackles. He also had 6 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception.

Lions Moving on at Cornerback Without Cameron Sutton

Even before Sutton’s legal trouble, the Lions were likely planning to revamp their cornerback room. Detroit was 27th in pass defense and 29th in net yards allowed per pass attempt last season.

To fix that problem, the Lions first signed Amik Robertson and traded for Carlton Davis. Then in the 2024 NFL draft, after releasing Sutton, the Lions selected cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw with their first two picks.

Sutton was supposed to be part of Detroit’s remodeled cornerback group. He led the Lions in defensive snaps last season.

But it may not necessarily be bad the Lions have moved on with younger, cheaper options. Sutton didn’t play as well last season as he did during 2022 according to Pro Football Focus. He posted a 52.3 PFF player grade in 2023, which was his worst overall grade since his 2017 rookie season.

Sutton also struggled to cover Puka Nacua and Mike Evans during the postseason.

Without Sutton, Davis and Robertson will likely start with Brian Branch manning the nickel cornerback role in Detroit. Arnold, though, could push Robertson for a starting role.

Lions Cornerback Depth Entering Minicamp

While Detroit added several new pieces to its secondary, it also brought back familiar faces. The Lions agreed to new contracts with veterans Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor and Emmanuel Moseley.

Detroit clearly has faith that those three cornerbacks, in smaller roles, could bounce back in 2024. Like Sutton, Dorsey and Vildor were part of the team’s bottom six pass defense last season. Moseley played in just one game, as he suffered a second torn ACL in as many seasons.

More than likely, the Lions also would have been counting on Sutton rebounding this fall.

Given that Sutton led the Lions in defensive snaps during 2023, pundits are still wondering if Detroit could add another cornerback in free agency this offseason. On June 4, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine named the Lions one of the best three landing spots for former All-Pro free agent cornerback Xavien Howard.

“The Detroit Lions could bolster their cornerback room in an attempt to get back to the NFC Championship Game,” wrote Ballentine.

Whether the Lions add another cornerback could depend on how Arnold and Rakestraw perform at minicamp and training camp.

Meanwhile, Sutton will have to try and bounce back with the Steelers this fall.