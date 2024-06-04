Lions Named Among Best Landing Spots for Ex-$90 Million CB

The Detroit Lions have done a lot to solidify cornerback this offseason. But Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine still argued on June 4 that the Lions could make one more big move at cornerback before the 2024 season — sign former All-Pro Xavien Howard.

Ballentine named the Lions one of the best three landing spots for Howard.

“The Detroit Lions could bolster their cornerback room in an attempt to get back to the NFC Championship Game,” Ballentine wrote of Howard potentially joining the Lions.

Howard made three straight Pro Bowls for the Miami Dolphins from 2020-22. He also earned first-team All-Pro recognition during 2020 and a Pro Bowl nomination during 2018.

Last season, Howard recorded 45 combined tackles with 12 pass defenses and 1 interception in 13 games.

The Dolphins released Howard this offseason to save $18.5 million in cap space with a post-June 1 cut designation. Miami signed the veteran cornerback to an extension that was essentially worth $90 million with $36.3 million guaranteed two years ago.

Why the Lions Could Be Interested in CB Xavien Howard

This isn’t the first time Bleacher Report has mentioned the Lions as a potential destination for Howard this offseason. BR’s Gary Davenport suggested Howard as a Cameron Sutton replacement on March 24.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell also named the Lions as a landing spot for Howard before free agency even began.

Since Podell’s suggestion, Detroit has made four significant cornerback additions. Howard also turns 31 on July 4, so the best part of his career is likely behind him.

But with the Lions expected to compete for the Super Bowl, it shouldn’t be a surprise if the team goes “all in.” Adding Howard would be an “all in” kind of move.

Howard has led the NFL in interceptions twice, including most recently in 2020. He also had a league-high 20 pass defenses that season.

He intercepted 5 passes in 2021 as well. Although his interception total has declined the past two years, Howard racked up at least 12 pass defenses during 2022 and 2023. He led the Dolphins in the category last season.

Lions Offseason Cornerback Additions

If there’s any reason not to consider the Lions a potential landing spot for Howard, it’s because of the other additions the team has already made at cornerback this offseason.

Early in free agency, the Lions acquired Carlton Davis in a trade and signed Amik Robertson to a 2-year contract. Then in the NFL draft, Detroit nabbed Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw with their first two selections.

The Lions also re-signed veterans Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor and Emmanuel Moseley.

So even with the loss of Sutton, Detroit’s cornerback room appears bolstered from last season. The Lions released Sutton on March 21 after he became a wanted subject in a police search because of his alleged involvement in a domestic violence case.

But championship caliber rosters can never have enough cornerback depth. And having Howard start opposite Davis in a secondary that will also contain Brian Branch in the slot sounds awfully appealing.

How Arnold and Rakestraw perform in minicamp and training camp could ultimately decide whether the Lions pursue Howard. If the rookies appear ahead of the curve, then there will be less of a desire for the team to bring in another veteran.

But even if Arnold and Rakestraw go through some rookie struggles, the last thing the Lions will want to do is stunt their growth by taking away playing time.