Dan Campbell Puts Lions WR Room on Notice: ‘We’re Waiting’

The Detroit Lions have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL with Amon-Ra St. Brown. The organization also appears confident in their other potential starting wideouts — Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond.

But the Lions still have questions about how they round out their roster at receiver to begin the 2024 season. Head coach Dan Campbell said as much while speaking to reporters on August 12.

“We’re waiting for somebody to step forward,” Campbell said to the media. “We’re waiting for any one of those guys to step forward.”

The Lions waived injured wide receiver Antoine Green on August 12. Prior to his injury, Green was competing for the WR4 or perhaps even the WR3 role on the Detroit roster.

But with Green sidelined, the Lions have eight receivers competing for roles behind St. Brown, Williams and Raymond. Veteran wideouts Donovan Peoples-Jones, Daurice Fountain, Tre’Quan Smith and Kaden Davis along with undrafted free agents Isaiah Williams and Jalon Calhoun are the top contenders for Detroit’s WR4 and WR5 roster spots.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Improving for Lions

Coming into training camp, Peoples-Jones was expected to be the receiver to provide depth on the outside for Detroit. Acquired in a deal at the NFL trade deadline last season, Peoples-Jones recorded 61 catches and 839 receiving yards for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Peoples-Jones only had 1 reception in Week 1 of the preseason on August 8. But the catch went for 26 yards. Peoples-Jones has also been better in practice since the game, according to Campbell.

“DPJ, I felt like has been, since the game, much better,” Campbell said. “He’s playing faster, and I notice it. We all notice it. So, that’s encouraging.”

In eight games for the Lions after the trade last season, he posted 5 receptions for 58 yards. Peoples-Jones played 72 offensive snaps and 30 snaps on special teams for Detroit.

The Lions brought back Peoples-Jones on a 1-year, $1.3 million contract for the 2024 season.

Dan Campbell Also Mentions Other Veteran WRs

Peoples-Jones was the only wideout Campbell discussed when he talked to reporters about waiting for a receiver to step up to provide additional depth. But the Lions head coach also mentioned a few other veterans by name.

“Fountain, Tre’Quan [Smith], Kade Davis. Somebody,” Campbell said. “We’re dying for somebody to step up and say, ‘Hey man, I’m the guy. I’m the guy you can depend on. I’ll be the same, consistent player every day. Find a way to make the plays that come my way.'”

Smith is the most accomplished of those three veterans. Smith recorded a career-high 34 catches for 448 receiving yards with the New Orleans Saints in 2020. Campbell was an assistant head coach and the tight ends coach on the Saints staff that season.

Fountain last played in an NFL regular season game in 2021 for the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 2 catches for 23 yards with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

Davis has never played in an NFL regular season contest.

The Lions also have two undrafted free agents who could push for a depth receiver role. Isaiah Williams led the Lions with 4 receptions and 35 receiving yards in the Week 1 preseason matchup.

With that performance, Williams caught Campbell’s eye.

“Williams showed up. He made some plays out there, and that was clear,” Campbell told reporters in his postgame press conference. “That was clear to see. He did some really good things that showed up.”