Lions’ Dan Campbell Gives Shout-Out to Undrafted Rookie After Preseason Debut

After the 14-3 preseason loss to the New York Giants, a reporter asked Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell to name one or two players who stood out to him while watching from the sidelines. Campbell didn’t hesitate in mentioning rookie wide receiver Isaiah Williams.

“Williams showed up. He made some plays out there, and that was clear,” Campbell said. “That was clear to see. He did some really good things that showed up.”

Campbell’s praise of Williams was notable for a couple reasons. First, any level of praise an undrafted rookie receives after a preseason debut is significant.

But while Campbell also listed off other Lions players he thought did well against the Giants, at least before reviewing the game film, he paused several times while thinking of other players.

There was no pause before Campbell named Williams.

The 23-year-old caught all 4 of his targets to lead the Lions in receptions on August 8. He also led the team with 35 receiving yards.

Undrafted Rookie WR Isaiah Williams Impresses During Preseason Debut

In addition to leading the team in receiving, Williams recorded 56 return yards on 2 kickoff returns. It was the first time the Lions played under the new kickoff rules in a live game, and Williams took advantage with a pair of 28-yard returns.

Detroit could use more receiving depth, but special teams is likely where Williams needs to shine if he’s going to earn a role on the Lions roster. Fellow receiver Kalif Raymond, who didn’t play on August 8, is entrenched as Detroit’s punt returner. But the kickoff return team appears much more fluid, especially under the new rules.