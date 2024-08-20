Dan Campbell Picks Favorite in Detroit Lions Backup QB Fight

The Detroit Lions are on the hunt for a solid backup quarterback if, God forbid, franchise quarterback Jared Goff gets injured and needs some time off. Now, head coach Dan Campbell has commented that backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld “has the upper hand” over Hendon Hooker, simply “because he’s played more.”

Dan Campbell Discusses Lions QB2 Contest

When the Lions took on the Kansas City Chiefs August 17 on the road for their second preseason game of the 2024 season, Hooker was supposed to start the game, but due to a concussion, Sudfeld took that spot. Hooker was able to play later in the Chiefs game, and Campbell got real when commenting about what he saw on the field.

“There were some real good things in that game and there were some real bad things, which doesn’t surprise me with where he’s at,” Campbell said of Hooker’s performance against the Chiefs via PrideofDetroit.com. “So, certainly, we want to get him a real good look. We’d love to get him a lot of reps this week.”

Campbell added that he’d “love” to start Hooker in the Detroit Lions’ third preseason game Saturday, August 24, at 1 p.m. Eastern time at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I think the idea would be, you’d love to start him this week. I’d like to start him, and then it’s just a matter of how much does he play,” Campbell said. “Is it a couple of series and then Nate (Sudfeld) goes in and then (Hooker)’s back? Or is it a quarter or is it a half? But he’s going to get a really good look. He’s going to get a lot of reps this week, because he needs them.”

Dan Campbell: Nate Sudfeld Has the ‘Upper Hand’

During the Chiefs game, Hooker started off rough by throwing two incompletions. But, he was 12 of 13 the rest of the game, including rushing for a touchdown, which took the Lions close to the Chiefs in the fourth quarter. Sudfeld also had a solid game, going 14 of 27 for 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception. In the end, the Lions prevailed, 24-23.

When it comes to quarterback No. 2, Campbell said he’s giving Sudfeld the “upper hand” right now, because Sudfeld has had more playing time.

“Ultimately you need to know, you have to have conviction that whoever that guy is going to be able to keep this ship afloat,” Campbell said of the hunt for a solid second quarterback. “And what we know about Hooker is: Hooker is a young developing quarterback and he needs reps and he needs time. I do know that. And Nate, right now, has the upper hand because he’s played more. He’s been in it more, he’s seen it more. And so with that, that would tell you there’s a good chance you could keep three (quarterbacks on the 53-man roster). Am I going to say that’s 100 percent certain right now? No. But that’s kind of what you look at.”

The Detroit Lions’ 2024 regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 8, at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time at Detroit’s Ford Field against the Los Angeles Rams.