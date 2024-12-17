Lions HC Dan Campbell Makes 7-Word Statement on Controversial Call

The Detroit Lions are facing a grim situation going into the end of the season, but coach Dan Campbell doesn't see that as a reason to lose.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has gained a reputation as one of the NFL’s most aggressive coaches, but this aggressive spirit backfired in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions spent most of the second half trying to catch up to Buffalo’s potent offense, cutting the lead to 10 points early in the fourth quarter after a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Jahmyr Gibbs.

Campbell tried to keep the ball away from Josh Allen and the Bills offense, declaring that his team would try an onside kick. The move backfired when Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins gained control of the high, bouncing kick and returned it to the 5-yard line. The Bills scored on the next play, bringing the lead up to 45-28.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Campbell took the onus for the decision.

“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” Campbell said, via the Detroit News.

Dan Campbell Willing to Take the Risk

Campbell’s gambles have mostly paid off this season, especially on offense as the Lions regularly go for it on fourth down and have the league’s top-scoring offense to show for it. The Lions coach said he would have made a different decision on Sunday’s onside kick given the outcome, though was still happy with the execution of the play.

“I thought we’d get the possession, you know? I thought we were gonna get that ball. It was one of Bates’ best kicks that I’ve seen him have. That was a big kicker at the end, you know, that thing took a good jump on us, and Hollins made a heck of a play on it,” Campbell said, via the Detroit News.

The Lions continued to press the Bills after the mistake, scoring touchdowns on their final two possessions but coming just short of recovering a final onside kick. The Bills held on to win 48-42 in the highest-scoring game of the NFL season to date.

Big Losses for Lions

Sunday’s loss was a significant one for the Lions, dropping them to 12-2 and into a tie with the Minnesota Vikings atop the NFC North after the Vikings took down the Chicago Bears on Monday. The Lions went into the week with a grasp on the top overall seed in the NFC but now find themselves tied with both the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot.

The Lions lost more than their spot in the standings. The team also lost running back David Montgomery to a sprained MCL, an injury that Campbell said will require surgery and keep him out for the rest of the season.

“Looks like he’s going to require surgery that’ll put him out for the rest of the year,” Campbell said, via ESPN. “He had gotten it at some point yesterday in that game.

“I mean, David’s so tough. He continued to play through and then got it checked out today and realized that’s what it was. He’s just the ultimate teammate, ultimate competitor. We’re going to miss him, man.”

The Lions also lost defensive tackle Alim McNeill to a season-ending ACL tear, while cornerback Carlton Davis III suffered a fractured jaw that will also require surgery and could keep him out indefinitely.